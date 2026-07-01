RAGTIME, COME FROM AWAY & More Set for Village Theatre 2026-27 Season

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. Sign Up

Village Theatre has announced the creative leadership teams for its 2026–2027 Mainstage season, bringing together award-winning directors, Broadway music leaders, and some of the Pacific Northwest's most celebrated theater artists for a season that features three beloved contemporary musicals, a classic mystery thriller, and a world-premiere musical comedy. Single tickets for the new season go on sale July 15.

Highlights among these remarkable creative teams include Broadway music supervisor Sheilah V Walker, whose credits include Ragtime, Porgy and Bess, and the first national tour of The Color Purple; Lucille Lortel and Helen Hayes Award-winning director Joe Calarco; nationally recognized director Timothy Douglas, recipient of the Lloyd Richards Director Award from the National Black Theatre Festival; and Meredith McDonough, incoming artistic director of Trinity Repertory Company and director of Village Theatre's 2024 record-breaking production of Legally Blonde.

The season culminates with the world premiere of the new musical comedy Love Is Dead, continuing Village Theatre's nationally recognized legacy of developing new musicals with direction by Village Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. Since its founding, Village Theatre has helped bring more than 188 new works to life, earning a reputation as one of the nation's leading incubators for new musical theater.

"Village Theatre's 2026-2027 season brings together extraordinary artists and storytellers to reimagine iconic works and bring a new musical to life," said Immerwahr.

“With artists like these at the helm, this season promises to be full of innovative productions, dynamic storytelling, and unforgettable performances."

RAGTIME

Book by Terrence McNally | Music by Stephen Flaherty | Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Based on the novel “RAGTIME” by E.L. Doctorow

The season opens with the sweeping Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime, directed by Joe Calarco, winner of the Lucille Lortel Award and multiple Helen Hayes and Barrymore Awards. Music supervision will be co-led by Sheilah V Walker, whose Broadway credits include Ragtime, Porgy and Bess, and The Color Purple; and Village Theatre Resident Music Supervisor Tim Symons. Choreography will be led by Jimmy Shields, who most recently choreographed Jesus Christ Superstar at The 5th Avenue Theatre.

COME FROM AWAY

Book, Music & Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

The acclaimed international hit Come From Away will be directed by Timothy Douglas, recipient of the Lloyd Richards Director Award from the National Black Theatre Festival and Associate Artist with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Music direction will be by Beth G. Tankersley, who made her conducting debut on the first national tour of Mean Girls, with choreography by Village veteran Kathryn Van Meter (Camelot, Hello, Dolly!, Matilda).

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE by Agatha Christie

After directing Village's acclaimed productions of Dial M for Murder and Ken Ludwig's Baskerville, Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr returns to direct And Then There Were None, Agatha Christie's own heart-pounding adaptation of her most famous book – the world's #1 best-selling mystery novel.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Book by Steven Levenson | Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will reunite the Gregory Award-winning director and choreographer of Village's record-breaking production of Legally Blonde, Meredith McDonough and Katy Tabb. Director McDonough is the newly appointed artistic director of Trinity Repertory Company; Tabb is a Village veteran who most recently choreographed Brigadoon and Legally Blonde. Music direction will be led by Village Artistic Associate R.J. Tancioco (9 to 5, Jersey Boys, Beautiful)

LOVE IS DEAD A New Musical Comedy (WORLD PREMIERE)

Book and Music by Brett Ryback | Book and Lyrics by Jeff Luppino-Esposito

Closing the season is the world premiere hilarious romantic comedy about a woman who falls for the handsome ghost haunting her weekend vacation rental. Directed by Adam Immerwahr, the production features music direction by Tim Symons (Grease, Legally Blonde) and choreography by Alyza DelPan-Monley, whose work has been seen on Seattle stages like The 5th Avenue Theatre and Seattle Children's Theatre.

The 2026–2027 season runs September 15, 2026–August 1, 2027. Discount packages are on sale now and single tickets go on sale July 15 at VillageTheatre.org.

Don't Miss a Seattle News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...