Post-Halloween Spookiness Abounds At FUSSY CLOUD PUPPET SLAM VOL 24 - “THAT'S PRETTY DARK…”

As the dust settles from another hauntingly delightful Halloween season, the darkness lingers on in our spine-tingling show. Prepare to be mesmerized and thrilled as Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam: Volume 24 offers a kaleidoscope of eerie entertainment that extends the spirit of Halloween well into November.

This one-of-a-kind puppetry extravaganza is here to keep the spooky spirit alive and features a lineup of talented puppeteers who have crafted an array of acts that will transport you into a world of ghostly wonder. From a thrilling tale of inner struggle during a highwire act to a couple discovering their kinky sides, each act will leave you breathless and entertained.

Join us for an evening of Fussy Cloud's blend of quirky puppet variety cabaret that promises mystery, wonder, and enchantment. Tickets for this spectacle are available now, but hurry – they're disappearing faster than ghosts at dawn! Don't miss the chance to be a part of this post-Halloween treat for all lovers of the macabre.

Artists Scheduled to Appear

Frechettist Marionettist (PDX)

Shadow Girls Cult

West of Roan (Bellingham)

Gelatin Factory

Trivia Puppet Company

Vox Fabuli Puppets

Half Pint Puppets

Manny Positions

ZingArts

Hosted by Tootsie Spangles

Produced in Association with Theatre Off Jackson.

***recommended for adults only***

Currently produced by Zane Exactly & Cass Bray, Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam has been providing quality puppet shows for the puppet-curious adults of Seattle since 2011. Fussy Cloud aims to promote the puppetry community and support the growth and exploration of both new and seasoned puppeteers in the Pacific Northwest through our ongoing performance series. From hilarious, to heartbreaking, to horrifying-every performance features a variety of fascinating short puppetry works. Our funding was made possible in part by the Puppet Slam Network and 4Culture. Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam is fiscally sponsored by Shunpike.