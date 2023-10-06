Post-Halloween Spookiness Abounds At FUSSY CLOUD PUPPET SLAM VOL 24 - “THAT'S PRETTY DARK…”

post-halloween spookiness at fussy cloud puppet slam vol 24

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Post-Halloween Spookiness Abounds At FUSSY CLOUD PUPPET SLAM VOL 24 - “THAT'S PRETTY DARK…”

Post-Halloween Spookiness Abounds At FUSSY CLOUD PUPPET SLAM VOL 24 - “THAT'S PRETTY DARK…”

As the dust settles from another hauntingly delightful Halloween season, the darkness lingers on in our spine-tingling show. Prepare to be mesmerized and thrilled as Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam: Volume 24 offers a kaleidoscope of eerie entertainment that extends the spirit of Halloween well into November.

This one-of-a-kind puppetry extravaganza is here to keep the spooky spirit alive and features a lineup of talented puppeteers who have crafted an array of acts that will transport you into a world of ghostly wonder. From a thrilling tale of inner struggle during a highwire act to a couple discovering their kinky sides, each act will leave you breathless and entertained.

Join us for an evening of Fussy Cloud's blend of quirky puppet variety cabaret that promises mystery, wonder, and enchantment. Tickets for this spectacle are available now, but hurry – they're disappearing faster than ghosts at dawn! Don't miss the chance to be a part of this post-Halloween treat for all lovers of the macabre.

Artists Scheduled to Appear

Frechettist Marionettist (PDX)

Shadow Girls Cult 

West of Roan (Bellingham)

Gelatin Factory 

Trivia Puppet Company

Vox Fabuli Puppets

Half Pint Puppets

Manny Positions

ZingArts

Hosted by Tootsie Spangles

Produced in Association with Theatre Off Jackson. 

***recommended for adults only***

Currently produced by Zane Exactly & Cass Bray, Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam has been providing quality puppet shows for the puppet-curious adults of Seattle since 2011. Fussy Cloud aims to promote the puppetry community and support the growth and exploration of both new and seasoned puppeteers in the Pacific Northwest through our ongoing performance series. From hilarious, to heartbreaking, to horrifying-every performance features a variety of fascinating short puppetry works. Our funding was made possible in part by the Puppet Slam Network and 4Culture. Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam is fiscally sponsored by Shunpike.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Seattle Theatre Group Broadway Inclusion Program Begins Fall 2023 Sessions Next Week Photo
Seattle Theatre Group Broadway Inclusion Program Begins Fall 2023 Sessions Next Week

Seattle Theatre Group will begin fall sessions of its flagship community engagement program, the Broadway Inclusion Program, next Monday, October 9, 2023.

2
Review: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND from ACT Theatre And The 5th Avenue Theatre Photo
Review: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND from ACT Theatre And The 5th Avenue Theatre

Dear Readers, last night I discovered at “Cambodian Rock Band”, the latest collaboration of ACT and the 5th Avenue Theatre, that I am officially a cranky old man. This is an astounding play from an astounding playwright but infused with a rock concert vibe. Now, I’ve never been a concert guy and while the adage, “If it’s too loud then you’re too old” doesn’t really apply as it wasn’t too loud, I did find the ending “concert” to be too long. We’ll touch on that more in a minute, but did I mention how astounding this play is?

3
Video: Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built Photo
Video: Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built

In the latest #BuiltBySeattleRep video, Seattle Rep Technical Director Roger Chapman and Scene Shop Foreperson Joel Wilmot share how the theatre's shops fabricated and affixed special anchors that can hold 2,000 pounds. Check out the video here!

4
Key City Public Theatre to Open Next Season with World Premiere of Oscar Wildes THE CANTER Photo
Key City Public Theatre to Open Next Season with World Premiere of Oscar Wilde's THE CANTERVILLE GHOST

Key City Public Theatre opens their 65th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of Oscar Wilde's THE CANTERVILLE GHOST. This chilling and humorous production, adapted by local playwright Bry Kifolo, promises to deliver romance and redemption. Don't miss this exciting new show in Port Townsend, WA.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built Video
Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TIDAL
Firehouse Arts and Events Center (10/05-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Horror Unexpected: Stories Grimm
Unexpected Productions Market Theater (10/01-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Paramount Theatre (7/23-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Paramount Theatre (1/09-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
The 5th Avenue Theatre (7/09-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy
Various (11/14-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA
Tacoma Little Theatre (6/07-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ALMOST, MAINE
Tacoma Little Theatre (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler
As If Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Brilliant Thing
KENNETH J. MINNAERT CENTER BLACK BOX (10/13-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You