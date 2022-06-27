Polish Festival Seattle Celebrates Polish Culture And Invites Ukrainian Neighbors To Celebrate Together At Seattle Center

Seattle Center Festál continues with Polish Festival Seattle on Saturday, July 9 from 12 to 7 p.m. with a day full of programming in the Armory Food & Event Hall and the Mural Amphitheatre. Free and open to the public, Polish Festival Seattle is a joyful celebration of Polish culture, traditions and modern achievements.

"I'm delighted that Polish Festival Seattle will return to the Seattle Center in person this year," said Polish Festival Seattle director Alisa Lidzbarki Lahti. "This is an important event for our Polish community, and we look forward to sharing our culture and traditions with all visitors. Along with authentic Polish food, live music, dance performances, exhibits, a marketplace, beer garden and children's activities, we've invited our Ukrainian neighbors to showcase their rich culture through dance and music. We invite everyone to join us in the spirit of celebration and togetherness!"

The festival will open with a parade from the Mural Amphitheatre to the Armory Food & Event Hall at 12 p.m. All-day events include a beer garden, vendor marketplace, poster exhibit, kids' crafts, food and desserts. "Spitfire Liberator: The Alex Herbst Story" will also play in the Armory Loft. The Mural Amphitheatre will host an interactive dance lesson followed by a polka dance contest on stage.

"One Seattle is all about bringing together our communities to work together by embracing diversity, seeking commonality, and celebrating the many cultures that make up our city," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Polish Festival Seattle is a great event honoring a community that brings value and authenticity to Seattle and encourages others to join in its many traditions."

Laure Struber-Mosnier will perform a Chopin concert on the Armory Stage with a Ukrainian Folk Band performance to follow. Alicja Cholewinska will emcee the performances at the Mural Amphitheatre, including Lajkonik and Barvonik dance performances as well as Zabavva and Vivat Musica.

"Seattle Polish Festival has a rich history at Seattle Center, producing quality festivals year after year," said Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams. "This year is special as the festival honors and supports its Ukrainian neighbors."



About 15,000 Poles live in the Seattle area, and more than 125,000 residents of Washington state claim Polish ancestry.

Polish Festival Seattle (PFS) is produced by Seattle Polish Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization with support from Polish Home Association and Polish American community. Established in 2000, Seattle Polish Foundation is the main Polish-American charity in Seattle and Washington State. About 5,000 to 10,000 people attend Polish Festival Seattle, organized by more than 200 volunteers. Information on the festival is available at polishfestivalseattle.org and www.seattlecenter.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Seattle Center Festál cultivates a deeper understanding of the cultures and ethnic diversity that contribute to the rich vibrancy of the Pacific Northwest. This unique series links together 24 free festivals presented on weekends from February to November, each with its own cultural focus, identity, and range of engaging activities. 2022 commemorates the 25th Anniversary of Festál, ushering in a new era of hybrid programs during this return to in-person events. Seattle Center Festál is where the world will gather to celebrate the people, the places, the stories, the traditions, and the next 25 years of innovation. Seattle Center Festál is produced in partnership with 24 different community groups and supported by 4Culture, City of Seattle, and Seattle Center Foundation. Festál is also part of the ArtsFund Cultural Partners Network.

Seattle Center is celebrating 60 years with all that is "New, Now, and Next" as Seattle's hub for arts, sports, community events, and cultural festivals. Originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the dynamic 74-acre campus has transformed over the years to respond to, reflect, and represent the region's ever-broadening community. Seattle Center and its iconic International Fountain are often referred to as the "Heart of Seattle," serving as a treasured community gathering place where the local, regional, national, and international visitors come together every day. Today more than 30 cultural, educational, sports and entertainment organizations reside on the grounds, along with a diverse variety of public programs and thousands of events attracting more than 12 million visitors each year. At Seattle Center, part of Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena, our purpose is to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments that delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities. Activities at the Center generate $1.864 billion in business activity and $631 million in labor income.