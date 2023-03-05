Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production

ROCK OF AGES will run through Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Mar. 05, 2023  

Get ready to rock out as Tacoma Little Theatre and The University of Washington-Tacoma Theatre Department present the hit musical ROCK OF AGES! This production is directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, musically directed by Kim Davenport, and choreographed by Ashley Roy.

Check out production photos below!

Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues in the 1980s. A place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But the fairy-tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri, and the gang save the strip, and themselves, before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more hold the answer.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of ROCK OF AGES features Keala Milles as Lonny Barnett, Rafe Wadleigh as Dennis Dupree, Michelle Weingarden-Bandes as Justice Charlier, Vinny Contini as Drew Boley, Annelise Martin as Sherrie Christian, Mari Roy as Regina, Eric Strachan as Hertz Klinemann, Camren Bleiler as Franz Klinemann, Ryan Coleman as Stacee Jaxx, Asante Hayes DJ/Ensemble, Wade Hicks as Mayor/Ensemble, Trevor Owens as Ja'Keith/Ensemble, Andrew Taula Father/Ensemble, Christine Dove as Mother/Ensemble, Erin R. Johnson as Constance/Ensemble, Julia Wyman as Waitress/Ensemble, with Bailey Christie, Davey Magno, Haunz Stroschein, Madison Bleiler, Kristina Dustan, Kyleigh Medard, Kelsey Monahan, Keri Peredo Panlasigui, Molly Quinn, and Elisabeth Tena as Ensemble.

ROCK OF AGES will run through Sunday, March 26, 2023, for a total of 13 performances. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

The performance on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $29.00 (Adults), $27.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. TLT strongly recommends, but does not require, that patrons wear masks and are vaccinated.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

ROCK OF AGES is recommended for all 12 and over.

Photo Credit: Dennis K Photography

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
M. Keala Milles, Jr. and the Ensemble of Rock of Ages

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Julia Wyman, Vinny Contini & Kelsey Monahan

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
M. Keala Milles, Jr., Rafe Wadleigh & Vinny Contini

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Mari Roy, Eric Strachan, Wade Hicks, & Camren Bleiler

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Madison Bleiler, Ryan Coleman & Kyleigh Medard

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Vinny Contini & Annelise Martin

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Mari Roy and the Ensemble of Rock of Ages

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Camren Bleiler, Rafe Wadleigh, and Eric Strachan

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Vinny Contini and the Ensemble of Rock of Ages

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Ryan Coleman

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Ryan Coleman and the Ensemble of Rock of Ages

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Vinny Contini and the Ensemble of Rock of Ages

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Julia Wyman, Erin R. Johnson, Kristina Dustan, Molly Quinn, and Michelle Weingarden-Bandes

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
The Cast of Rock of Ages

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Mari Roy and the Cast of Rock of Ages

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Michelle Weingarden-Bandes

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
M. Keala Milles, Jr., Camren Bleiler, and Rafe Wadleigh

Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
Camren Bleiler and Mari Roy




Celebrate Irish Culture and Heritage At Irish Festival Seattle Photo
Celebrate Irish Culture and Heritage At Irish Festival Seattle
Seattle Center Festál continues with Irish Festival Seattle, one of the longest-running festivals within the Festál series. Presented by the Irish Heritage Club, this free public festival takes place on March 11th and 12th at the Seattle Center Armory. The festival will feature live musical performances, genealogy workshops, children's activities, step-dancing, and Irish and Celtic craft goods.
Intiman Announces Cast And Tickets For THE NICETIES Photo
Intiman Announces Cast And Tickets For THE NICETIES
]Intiman Theatre has announced that Amy Thone and Varinique 'V' Davis will co-star in the Seattle premiere production of The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess, directed by Sheila Daniels and associate director Jasmine Lomax. The play will be staged in the round at the Erickson Theatre (1524 Harvard Ave. Seattle WA 98122) as part of Intiman's residency at Seattle Central College, showing April 18-29, 2023. All ticket tiers are now available.
First Ever WHIDBY REPERTORY FESTIVAL Opens March 16 For Two Weekends Photo
First Ever WHIDBY REPERTORY FESTIVAL Opens March 16 For Two Weekends
Island Shakespeare Festival (ISF) and Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) present the first ever Whidbey Repertory Festival (WRP) which will take place over the course of two weekends in March (March 16-26) and will feature three solo shows by theatre artists from around the world. Below you will find the schedule of rotation for each of the shows, which is different each weekend.
Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at 5th Avenue Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at 5th Avenue Theatre
Get a first look at footage form 5th Avenue Theatre's Into the Woods!

More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Irish Culture and Heritage At Irish Festival SeattleCelebrate Irish Culture and Heritage At Irish Festival Seattle
March 3, 2023

Seattle Center Festál continues with Irish Festival Seattle, one of the longest-running festivals within the Festál series. Presented by the Irish Heritage Club, this free public festival takes place on March 11th and 12th at the Seattle Center Armory. The festival will feature live musical performances, genealogy workshops, children's activities, step-dancing, and Irish and Celtic craft goods.
Intiman Announces Cast And Tickets For THE NICETIESIntiman Announces Cast And Tickets For THE NICETIES
March 2, 2023

]Intiman Theatre has announced that Amy Thone and Varinique 'V' Davis will co-star in the Seattle premiere production of The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess, directed by Sheila Daniels and associate director Jasmine Lomax. The play will be staged in the round at the Erickson Theatre (1524 Harvard Ave. Seattle WA 98122) as part of Intiman's residency at Seattle Central College, showing April 18-29, 2023. All ticket tiers are now available.
First Ever WHIDBY REPERTORY FESTIVAL Opens March 16 For Two WeekendsFirst Ever WHIDBY REPERTORY FESTIVAL Opens March 16 For Two Weekends
February 28, 2023

Island Shakespeare Festival (ISF) and Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) present the first ever Whidbey Repertory Festival (WRP) which will take place over the course of two weekends in March (March 16-26) and will feature three solo shows by theatre artists from around the world. Below you will find the schedule of rotation for each of the shows, which is different each weekend.
Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at 5th Avenue TheatreVideo: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at 5th Avenue Theatre
February 28, 2023

Get a first look at footage form 5th Avenue Theatre's Into the Woods!
STG Presents Manual Cinema's FRANKENSTEIN at The MooreSTG Presents Manual Cinema's FRANKENSTEIN at The Moore
February 28, 2023

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) presents Manual Cinema's “Frankenstein” for one night only. This performance is part of STG's 2022/23 Performing Arts Series.
share