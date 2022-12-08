Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look At Teatro Zinzanni's COMING HOME At SODO Park

Teatro ZinZanni's original brand of love, chaos, and dinner is making its long-awaited return to Seattle with a limited engagement run of the all-new show, Coming Home.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Now running at SODO Park is Teatro ZinZanni's limited run engagement Coming Home. As announced in June 2022, the long-time Seattle institution has returned to its hometown once again, now in partnership with the award-winning caterers Herban Feast at SODO Park. Since November 16, nightly audiences are being wow'ed by world-class cirque, comedy, cabaret, and fine dining - all in ZinZanni's signature style. To purchase tickets please visit ZinZanni.com/Seattle.

Teatro ZinZanni's original brand of love, chaos, and dinner is making its long-awaited return to Seattle with a limited engagement run of the all-new show, Coming Home. When the world went dark more than two years ago, people everywhere were dispersing and lives turned upside. Today, as we rebuild and focus on our dreams going forward, we find that home is where our hearts reside - and Seattle is our home. So, join us in celebrating this return to home with an incredible cast of phenomenal talents in a limited engagement that will serve up the love, chaos, and dinner we've all been missing so very much.

Coming Home features a cast of cirque performers at the top of their craft, live music performance, comedy, and a four-course feast from the award-winning caterers, Herban Feast. Cast members include world champion rhythmic gymnast Elena Gailova, beloved Teatro ZinZanni favorite Kevin Kent, sensuous hula hoop performer Vita Radionova (quarter finalist for "America's Got Talent" Season 10), the fabulous singer Rizo, Chinese pole artist Domitil Aillot, yodeling dominatrix Manuela Horn, and world-class freestyle basketball juggler, Michael Evolution (on stage through January 15, 2023 only!). Plus, the ZinZanni band under the leadership of Hans Teuber provides a full night of live music during every show - slow dance included!

Photo Credit: Filling the Frame

Duo Madrona
Duo Madrona

Domitil Aillot
Domitil Aillot

Anna Nordmoe
Anna Nordmoe

Rizo from the Moon
Rizo from the Moon

Marina Albero
Marina Albero

Michael Evolution
Michael Evolution

Manuela Horn
Manuela Horn

Kevin Kent
Kevin Kent

Elena Gatilova
Elena Gatilova

The TEATRO ZINZANNI Band
The TEATRO ZINZANNI Band

The Cast of TEATRO ZINZANNI
The Cast of TEATRO ZINZANNI



