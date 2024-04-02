Photos: First Look At Can Can's DOLLY! Premiering In Seattle In May

Can Can has released photos of its highly anticipated production, Dolly! This brand new, original show is a journey of divine femininity that goes beyond imagination and into a world where dreams are spun from rhinestones and the stage pulsates with the magic of irresistible dance and music.

Like every Can Can production, Dolly! promises to be an experience, where audiences will not only witness but also become integral participants in a soulful romp through a universe where miracles are commonplace and love conquers all.

“We are beyond excited to bring this summertime extravaganza to life on stage,” shares writer and creative director, Chris Pink. “Dolly! is a celebration of female-empowered dance and music. Audiences can expect a magical journey filled with laughter, tears, and everything in between.”

Can Can is renowned for its innovative productions that push the boundaries of traditional performance art. With a commitment to excellence and creativity, Can Can continues to captivate audiences with its dynamic and immersive theatrical experiences.

Early Bird Tickets for this brand-new, original production are currently available at a 15% discount until April 20. Tickets for Dolly! can be purchased now at thecancan.com.

About the Show:

A reverie of rhinestones and ruffles, dazzling dance, and iconic sing-alongs, Dolly! is an original, fictional summertime spectacle inspired by the divine feminine. Magical and honey-covered, this jukebox-dance musical is a soulful romp that follows the miracle maven as she uses her supernatural powers to transform the world into a glittery utopia. Big hair and even bigger ballads will inspire even the most apprehensive to sing through the laughs, love, tears, and joy.

This original production features world-class performers who tantalize audiences with high kicks and notes in a night of world-class song and dance. Can Can is known to deliver unforgettable experiences with a delectable selection of dishes and drinks from their highly-acclaimed Market-fresh menu.



