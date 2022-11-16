Photos: Behind the Scenes of Seattle Rep's MR. DICKENS AND HIS CAROL
Performances run November 25 – December 23, 2022.
Seattle Rep has released a first look inside the making of their World Premiere commission, Mr. Dickens and His Carol. From the scenic and costume build happening at Seattle Rep, all the way into the rehearsal room, Mr. Dickens and His Carol features the work of dozens of Northwest artisans.
Charles Dickens should be looking forward to Christmas. When his latest book is a flop, putting both his popularity and finances in peril, his publishers give an ultimatum: write a Christmas book within a month or lose everything. Adapted for the stage from Samantha Silva's critically acclaimed novel, this tale set in the heart of Victorian England weaves a fictional take on Dickens' past, present, and future into a comedic and poignant new holiday classic.
November 15, 2022
Tacoma Arts Live will present The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus on January 22, 2023 at Tacoma's Pantages Theater.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announced At Carnation , June 2023
November 15, 2022
Seattle Theatre Group (STG) announces King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will play three nights at Carnation Farms in Carnation, WA, in summer 2023. Just 45-minutes outside Seattle, Carnation Farms, an 818-acre organic farm, provides an ideal setting for outdoor live entertainment.
Dandylyon Drama Announces SCROOGE'S CHRISTMAS
November 11, 2022
Dandylyon Drama has announced its brand-new Community Theatre Production featuring local actors ages 10 to 70 years old. Kicking off the new season is the exciting holiday show Scrooge's Christmas. Founded in 2009 by Artistic Director (and local), Melani Lyons, Dandylyon Drama has grown into a sought-after source for bringing quality performing arts into area schools through afterschool enrichment programs and school musicals.
Celebrate The Holidays At Seattle Center
November 10, 2022
With the holiday season right around the corner, Seattle Center Winterfest presented by Symetra is your ticket to holiday fun. The five-week festival held on the grounds of Seattle Center offers live performances, music and activities for anyone seeking holiday cheer and seasonal celebrations.
Seattle Theatre Group Silent Movie Mondays 2022/23 Series Kicks Off with Buster Keaton
November 9, 2022
Seattle Theatre Group heads into its 24th season of its Silent Movie Mondays series with Buster Keaton's feature Go West (1925) and short film One Week (1920), both written, directed and produced by Keaton.