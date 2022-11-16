Photos: Behind the Scenes of Seattle Rep's MR. DICKENS AND HIS CAROL

Seattle Rep has released a first look inside the making of their World Premiere commission, Mr. Dickens and His Carol. From the scenic and costume build happening at Seattle Rep, all the way into the rehearsal room, Mr. Dickens and His Carol features the work of dozens of Northwest artisans.

Charles Dickens should be looking forward to Christmas. When his latest book is a flop, putting both his popularity and finances in peril, his publishers give an ultimatum: write a Christmas book within a month or lose everything. Adapted for the stage from Samantha Silva's critically acclaimed novel, this tale set in the heart of Victorian England weaves a fictional take on Dickens' past, present, and future into a comedic and poignant new holiday classic.

Performances run November 25 - December 23, 2022.