PUSS IN BOOTS Panto Will Be Performed at Centerstage Theatre This Month

Centerstage's wildly popular Holiday tradition makes its playful and irreverent return after a two year hiatus. Brought to you by the same writing, music, and dance team as 2019's "Robin Hood", this year's brand new offering is the story "Puss in Boots"...with a Panto twist, of course. Heroic journeys, magical mishaps, and beloved characters intertwine with witty wordplay, pop music and dance, and captivating visuals to create a world unlike anything else you'll see this Holiday Season.

The show opens Saturday, November 27th, and runs through Sunday, December 19th. Shows will take place on the following dates and times: Saturday, November 27th at 2:00pm and at 7:00pm; Sunday, November 28th at 2:00pm; Friday, December 3rd at 7:00pm; Saturday, December 4th at 2:00pm and at 7:00pm; Sunday, December 5th at 2:00pm; Friday, December 10th at 7:00pm; Saturday, December 11th at 2:00pm and at 7:00pm; Sunday, December 12th at 2:00pm; Friday, December 17th at 7:00pm; Saturday, December 18th at 2:00pm and at 7:00pm; Sunday, December 19th at 2:00pm.

The cast is full of favorites from Pantos past, as well as some exciting new faces! JOSHUA JÈRARD returns as our hero, bringing his pitch-perfect Panto sensibilities. His sidekick, the titular Puss in Boots, is played by local actress KAIRA HENSLER, in her Centerstage debut. Jessie Selleck, previously appearing to much acclaim as both a princess and a narrator, takes a turn for the darker as our villain, the evil fairy. BRAD CERENZIA takes his third turn as the iconic Dame (and just wait until you see the costumes)! Also returning is Taylor Davis, who's well-deserved reputation as a Panto lynchpin gets double the fun this year as she takes on dual roles. Newcomer VIVIANA GARZA will play our strong and spirited Princess, and well-regarded Tacoma actor Andrew Fry makes his Panto entrance as her father, the King. Our narrator and guide, the Good Fairy Trueheart, is played by RACHEL RUBY SQUIRES, who was last seen as the comical Aggie in "Within the Law". The strong and multi talented ensemble features ALEXANDRIA STEVENS, noted by critics for her ensemble work in Centerstage's "Rapunzel" in 2018; COLLEEN BJURNSTROM, recently seen as Cecily in "The Importance of Being Earnest"; DONOVAN MAHANNAH, whose work around the South Sound includes his turn as Hugo in Centerstage's "Bye, Bye, Birdie"; SCOTT MATTSEN, another Tacoma area actor who last appeared with us in "A 1940's Radio Christmas Carol"; and TORI PATTERSON, a South Sound university student studying theatre and movement.

The lead creative team is VINCE BRADY as playwright and Director; Vince's previous Pantos for Centerstage include his original scripts for "Robin Hood", "Rapunzel", and "Little Red Riding Hood", as well as adaptations of other fairy tales. Brady is also an acclaimed local actor who recently played the Reverend Chasuble in "The Importance of Being Earnest". Composer and music director SAM PETERS arranged the music and will lead the pit band through the shows. Peters began his Panto career with "Robin Hood" in 2019, creating memorable audience favorites such as a medley tribute to the boy and girl bands of the earl 2000's. Tacoma actor, musician, and choreographer Cassie Jo Fastabend returns to choreograph this year's show. Centerstage regular MO MONIZ, a Cornish graduate, stage manages her sixth show with us. Moniz also helms sound design for the show. Costume Designer RENAE RAGUDO takes on her first Panto and third Centerstage show, her previous work appearing in "A 1940's Radio Christmas Carol" and "The Importance of Being Earnest". Lighting design is by CHIH-HUNG SHAO, a recent MFA graduate from The University of Washington and a new artist to Centerstage. Props master is GAIL WAMBA, who has worked with Centerstage throughout the previous season and a half on several shows, including livestreams. Set design and construction lead is GERARD MENENDEZ, in his first show with Centerstage. The Assistant Stage Manager MADDIE HILLER, whose history with the Panto goes back to the very first one she saw here - 14 years ago! THERESA BYRD, GARY NICHOLS, and DEAN MARSHALL round out the crew backstage and on spotlights, bringing a great range of experience and a high level of commitment to the team.

Puss in Boots does what Pantos do best: takes a classic fairy tale - in this case, the story of a young hero and his oddly clever cat, who manages to get him both in and out of trouble as he seeks fortune and romance - and adds in the indelible stamp of the Panto genre. Pop songs you didn't expect, dance with a refreshingly contemporary aesthetic, magical fairies to cheer and boo for, an outrageously flirty Dame, and routines that will have you laughing aloud whether you're 5 or 95. Rejoin us for your favorite Holiday tradition, or start a new one with your family and friends at the Centerstage Panto this year!

Tickets available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com