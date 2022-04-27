Nordo's DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE Announces Brunch Edition

On May 8, Nordo will share a special Sunday brunch edition of their innovative experience Down The Rabbit Hole just in time for Mother's Day celebrations. Featuring a seasonal and locally sourced 5-course tasting menu, this event puts a brunch-spin on Nordo's popular evening rendition of this experience, with 100% more day drinking indulgence and "Put-An-Egg-On-It" energy. This May 8 brunch edition marks the first of a series of brunch experiences coming to the Pioneer Square venue in May (May 8, 15, and 22) with additional spring and summer dates to come. For more details visit CafeNordo.com.

Nordo's Down The Rabbit Hole is part theatre and live music production, part art installation, and part dinner with drinks, always putting themes of Lewis Carroll's Wonderland front and center. As guests wander the art installations they encounter surprise, pop-up dining experiences thoroughly transporting them to the world of Wonderland.

Of the Brunch Edition menu, Chef Erin Brindley said, "The culinary stars of the show are our deep-fried savory bread puddings, Hama-Hama Oyster for our omnivores and Artichoke and Olive for our shellfish averse (and GF). Translating these to a brunch menu meant taking an already decadent dish and adding hollandaise and a poached egg, which makes for a gorgeous three-way lovechild of French Toast, Hangtown Fry, and Eggs Benedict."

Nordo's Down The Rabbit Hole Brunch edition performs select Sundays at 1:30 p.m. Nordo's Down The Rabbit Hole evening productions perform Thursday-Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase at CafeNordo.com. Email concierge@cafenordo.com for volume discounts for group sales or buy-outs.

THE FIVE-COURSE BRUNCH TASTING MENU

COURSE 1

Mama Lil's Soufflé

Mama Lil's Pimento Cheese Soufflé

COURSE 2

Wonderland's Tonic

Cucumber, Celery and Ginger Juice with Coconut Milk "Sugar Cubes" (Vegan)

COURSE 3

Oyster Bread Pudding with Egg

Fuji Bakery Japanese Milk Bread Soaked in Savory Custard and Stuffed with Hama Hama Yearling Oysters and served with Duck Confit with Hollandaise and a Poached Egg

-or-

Artichoke & Olive Bread Pudding with Egg

GF Cornbread Soaked in Savory Custard and Served with Confit of Leeks with Hollandaise and a Poached Egg (GF, Vegetarian)

-or-

The Caterpillar's Special

Anson Mills Stone Ground Grits, Steamed Asparagus, Pan Roasted Smokey Mushrooms, Vegan Hollandaise (Vegan, GF)

COURSE 4

A Spring Ball

Height of the Season Salad - Red Currant Blossoms, Shaved Local Asparagus, Picked Dandelion Stems, Miner's Lettuce, Pecorino, Pickled Fiddlehead, Pistachios, Puffed Black Rice, Edible Flowers and a Hibiscus Vinaigrette (GF, Vegetarian)

COURSE 5

Alice's Final Curd-tain

Shortbread Cookies & Three Berry Curd