New Opera Explores Elie Wiesel’s Legacy, 10 Years After His Death

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Music of Remembrance (MOR) presents the world premiere of The Dialogue of Memories, a new opera by composer Tom Cipullo and acclaimed Chicago Tribune journalist Howard Reich, on a three-city U.S. tour this May. The work marks the first time Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel is portrayed as a character in an opera, drawing on Reich's real-life friendship with Wiesel and his investigation into his mother's long-hidden past.

Performances take place at Benaroya Hall in Seattle (May 17), Presidio Theatre in San Francisco (May 20), and the Studebaker Theater in Chicago (May 23-24).

The opera opens with Reich's line, “I suffer from an event I have not even experienced.” When his mother Sonia's trauma from the Holocaust resurfaces late in life, Reich is drawn into a history his family had long avoided.

As he begins to uncover his mother's past, Reich forms an unexpected bond with Wiesel, who appears throughout the opera as a guiding presence. As in life, Wiesel challenges Reich to ask questions, tell his mother's story, and reckon with what he has inherited – and what he chooses to do with it.

In the final moments of the work, Wiesel's message is direct: “We are ordered to hope.”

“When I published my mother's story, my identity as the son of Holocaust survivors was revealed on the front page of the Chicago Tribune,” said journalist Howard Reich. “This was a secret I'd been urged to keep my entire life. My friendship with Elie Wiesel changed how I understood my family's silence – and my own responsibility to break it.”

The premiere comes as the world marks the 10th anniversary of Elie Wiesel's passing. The last generation of Holocaust survivors is fading, and firsthand testimony is giving way to accounts passed down across generations.

“Elie Wiesel spent his life insisting that these stories be told,” said MOR Artistic Director Mina Miller. “Bringing him to the stage now, ten years after his death, raises the question of who carries that responsibility forward.”

That sense of inheritance extends into Cipullo's score, which weaves echoes of Schumann, Gershwin, and Tchaikovsky into his own contemporary musical language. The opera unfolds in episodic scenes that move between past and present as Reich pieces together his mother's history.

For nearly three decades, MOR has excavated long-silenced voices while expanding the repertory with commissions that confront injustice through music. The Dialogue of Memories brings those strands together, transforming a deeply personal story drawn from Reich's own life into a new opera. Audiences in Seattle, San Francisco, and Chicago can now experience Reich's story – a reflection on legacies still unfolding in families around the world.

Performances

Sunday, May 17, 2026 @ 4:00pm

Seattle, Washington

Benaroya Hall (200 University Street)

Tickets $60; Students $25 (ID required)

https://musicofremembrance.org/show-details/memories

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 @ 7:30pm

San Francisco, California

Presidio Theatre (99 Moraga Avenue)

Tickets $38–71

https://musicofremembrance.org/show-details/memoriessf

Saturday, May 23, 2026 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, May 24, 2026 @ 3:00pm

Chicago, Illinois

Studebaker Theater (Fine Arts Building)

Tickets $35–75