Movies At The Mural Offers Cinematic Entertainment, Adventure And Enrichment

Experience movies outdoors at dusk, Friday and Saturdays, July 31-Aug 28, at Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center.

The series, presented on a state-of-the-art 40-foot screen, features classic and contemporary movies, appropriate for all-ages. Short films created by students at Cornish College for the Arts precede each movie. New in 2021, Friday evenings are presented in partnership with Seattle area film organizations.

Here is the 2021 movie line-up (as always, subject to change):

July 31: The Princess Bride, rated PG, 1 hour 38 minutes

This beloved 1987 classic, traditionally the Movies at the Mural series launcher, blends comedy, adventure, romance and fantasy, complete with all the fencing, chasing, escapes, silly accents and rodents of unusual size you'd expect.

Aug. 6: The Farewell, PG, 1 hour, 40 minutes

Presented in partnership with Seattle Asian American Film Festival. A headstrong Chinese American woman returns to China when her beloved grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer, who is kept in the dark about her own illness as they all stage an impromptu wedding to see grandma one last time.

Aug. 7: The Wiz, PG, 2 hours, 14 minutes

A re-imaging of The Wizard of Oz, set against a Harlem background with an African American cast. Dorothy still ends up in the Land of Oz and learns the only way to get home is to see the Wiz. Adventures and new kinships ensue.

Aug. 13: TBA

Presented in Partnership with LANGSTON, part of the Fade to Black series. Fade to Black is a monthly film series that focuses on the Black image in film. After launching the series in late 2019, LANGSTON began exploring the horror genre and screened films like Horror Noire, Blacula, Candyman, Night of the Living Dead and more.

Aug. 14: Knives Out, PG-13, 2 hours, 11 minutes

When a renowned crime novelist is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, an inquisitive and debonair detective is mysteriously enlisted to investigate, who sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death.

Aug. 20: Boy, not rated, 1 hours, 28 minutes

In partnership with Longhouse Media, Nia Tero and SIFF, we present an Indigenous New Zealand film from writer/director Taika Waititi about a youth, who is obsessed with Michael Jackson, and his realization that his absentee criminal father (Waititi) is a far cry from the heroic adventurer he's imagined the man to be.

August 21: Yesterday, PG-13, 1 hour 56 minutes

One day Jack was nobody and everything was perfectly normal. Then a global power outage occurred, and he discovers he is the only one in the world who remembers The Beatles, launching him on a journey to figure out what happened that one night, and to bring back joy and the memory of the one band from yesterday.

Aug. 27: Cabarete, not rated, 1 hour 42 minutes

Presented in partnership with Seattle Latino Film Festival. A teenage kitesurfer from the Dominican Republic sets out to compete professionally in the coastal town of Cabarete, but soon gets caught up in an endless stream of hard partying that attempts to get the best of him.

Aug. 28: Strictly Ballroom, PG, 1 hour 34 minutes

Scott Hastings is a champion caliber ballroom dancer, who believes in dancing "his own steps." Fran is a beginning dancer and a bit of an ugly duckling who has the audacity to ask to be Scott's partner. Together, they try to win the Australian Pan Pacific Championships and show the Ballroom Confederation they are wrong when they say, "there are no new steps!"

Seating (low back chairs, blankets or bean bags) is first-come, first-served, limited to the capacity of the Mural Amphitheatre lawn. All attendees will be asked to physically distance from others not in their party and wear a face covering while on grounds. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 is asked not to attend. (Covid protocols subject to change in accordance with State and City guidance.) Please leave pets at home and check online at www.seattlecenter.com/movies for additional information and restrictions.

Movies at the Mural is a public program of Seattle Center. To learn more about Summer at the Center, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.