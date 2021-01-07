Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MoPOP Kicks Off New Virtual Movie Watchalong Series This Saturday Night

Monthly virtual screenings to feature commentary from special guests.

Jan. 7, 2021  

So Bad It's Good - a virtual movie watchalong series

Movies you love to hate: everybody's got 'em.

They're the cinematic junk food that feeds our souls, tickles our funnybones, and rolls our eyes. That's why they're the focus of our next film series: So Bad It's Good.

Hosted by MoPOP's very own Kasi Gaarenstroom, this all-virtual series will take place every second Saturday of the month at 6:00 pm PT. Each screening will feature a special guest who will fight for the legitimacy of their favorite flop. Audience participation is highly encouraged - attendees can sound off in the chat and heckle (or praise!) the current movie.

So grab some popcorn, fire up the ol' internet, and get ready to cringe.

For a complete list of virtual movie watchalongs, including MoPOP's Horror movie watchalong series, visit MoPOP.org/movies.



