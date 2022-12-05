Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer, George Meyer, And Bryan Sutton To Perform Together At The Moore Theatre  

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 05, 2022  

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) welcomes American music masters Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer, George Meyer, and Bryan Sutton to collaborate onstage for a special performance on January 23, 2023, at the Moore Theatre.

Each artist will bring their unique musicianship as instrumental virtuosos to perform genre-bending music that is reminiscent of a night at a summer bluegrass music festival. Fans can expect to hear hits from the classical album, Short Trip Home, as well as new music written specifically for this tour.

January 23, 2023, at 7:30 PM at Moore Theatre, 1932 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101. Tickets on sale now at www.stgpresents.org, 206-682-1414, or by visiting the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street (M, W, F - 10am to 6pm). Tickets start at $35 (plus fees)

Grammy-nominated Mike Marshall has been at the forefront of new acoustic music for over 40 years having been the founding member of many groups including the Montreux Band, Psychograss, Choro Famoso and The Anger Marshall Band. Marshall made his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 20 with jazz violin legend Stephane Grappelli as a member of the David Grisman Quartet. From that point on, he grew as an accredited musician and took on projects such as directing The Mike Marshall School of Mandolin.

As a performer and a composer, Edgar Meyer has carved out a remarkable and unique niche in the musical world. His dedication as a classical bassist has been exhibited through both collaborative and solo recordings, which has earned him achievements like the MacArthur Award. His most recent work, New Piece for Orchestra, was premiered and commissioned by the Nashville Symphony and the Aspen Music Festival and School in 2017.

The young and talented violinist George Meyer has written and performed in a variety of settings, including Chamber Music Northwest, Bravo!, The Savannah Music Festival, and the Kyoto International Music Festival. His musical abilities were fostered through various renowned instructors, and he received education from Harvard and Julliard. George has collaborated with many fellow professional musicians, including his father, Edgar Meyer.

Bryan Sutton is a Grammy Award-winner and a nine-time International Bluegrass Music Association Guitar Player of the Year. His rise from buzzed-about young sideman to first-call Nashville session musician to membership in one of history's greatest bluegrass bands has been grounded in quiet professionalism and natural-born talent. Supplementing his instrumental work, he is now a band leader, record producer, mentor, and an educator and leader in online music instruction.




