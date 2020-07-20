Meany Center Announces Fall Schedule Changes; Season Opening Postponed To January

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Meany Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Washington will not be presenting live, in-person performances during the fall of 2020. The season opening has been moved back to January 2021, and some fall performances have been canceled or rescheduled for late winter or spring. Virtual programming is being developed with many of the artists as an alternative to live performances. Events planned for January through May 2021 are anticipated to go forward when state, county and university guidelines permit.

"When we announced our season, we had hoped conditions would improve and make it possible for performances to take place. However, in recent weeks, it has become increasingly evident that the pandemic continues to be a serious, ongoing public health threat," said executive and artistic director Michelle Witt. "We are working with the University of Washington and public health officials to develop safety protocols to ensure the safest live performance experiences possible for artists and audiences alike when large public gatherings can once again take place.

"Fortunately, the arts - and artists - are uniquely equipped to meet new challenges.a??The past few months have taught us that even the most severe constraints can serve to liberate the imagination. Challenges become unexpected opportunities to grow, to embrace change and to collaborate in innovative and exciting ways. Relationships with artists that were already strong have deepened as we commit to partnering with each other to meet a new future."

Meany Center is working with the season's artists to develop virtual programming that audiences can enjoy at home. Artists have been invited to explore new modes of creating and performing, while Meany develops alternative ways of presenting them. New virtual programming, including digital broadcasts, interactive artist conversations and unique learning opportunities, will be announced in early fall.

Performances from January to May are moving forward following the state of Washington's phased guidelines for public gatherings, including social distancing, cleaning protocols and reduced capacities. Artists who are unable to perform this season are being rescheduled for the 2021-22 Season, where possible.

Current ticket holders to canceled events are encouraged to contact the ArtsUW Ticket Office to request a refund, exchange into a later performance, donate the value of their tickets back to Meany Center, receive a gift certificate or have their tickets held on account for future purchases.

A complete listing of Meany Center events can be found at https://meanycenter.org/tickets/season.

2020-21 SEASON IMPACTED EVENTS

Circa - CANCELED, virtual programming to be added, free to subscribers

Crossroads Series

Friday, October 2 at 8 P.M.

Mark Morris Dance Group and Music Ensemble - RESCHEDULED for Thursday-Saturday, March 18-20 at 8 P.M.

World Dance Series

Thursday-Saturday, October 15-17, at 8 P.M.

Strings for Peace: Amjad Ali Khan, Sharon Isbin, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash - RESCHEDULED for Friday, March 26 at 7 P.M.

Crossroads Series

Saturday, October 24 at 8 P.M.

Dover Quartet with Davóne Tines - RESCHEDULED for Tuesday, March 23 at 7:30 P.M.

International Chamber Music Series

Tuesday, November 10, 7:30 P.M.

Jeremy Denk - CANCELED, virtual programming to be added, free to subscribers

President's Piano Series

Friday, November 13 at 7:30 P.M.

Ragamala Dance Company - CANCELED, virtual programming to be added, free to subscribers

World Dance Series

Thursday-Saturday, November 19-21 at 8 P.M.

Mark O'Connor's An Appalachian Christmas - CANCELED, re-booked for the 2021-22 Season

Special Event

Saturday, December 19 at 8:00 P.M.

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company - CANCELED, re-booked for the 2021-22 Season

World Dance Series

Thursday-Saturday, March 18-20 at 8 P.M.

ABOUT MEANY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Meany Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Washington fosters innovative performances that advance public engagement, cultural exchange, creative research and learning through the arts. Meany Center provides opportunities for diverse artists, community, students and faculty to connect in the discovery and exploration of the boundless power of the arts to create positive change in the world.

