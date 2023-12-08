Maximiliano Guerra Appointed as New Artistic Director for Evergreen City Ballet Company

As the artistic director of Evergreen City Ballet, Maximiliano Guerra now oversees the artistic vision and programming of the school.

Dec. 08, 2023

Maximiliano Guerra Appointed as New Artistic Director for Evergreen City Ballet Company

Maximiliano Guerra is a celebrated director, choreographer, and educator, who has directed productions in various venues such as Teatro Colon and danced at English National Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet and La Scala. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his choreography and dancing, including the Konex Platinum Award and the Gold Medal International Ballet De Varna. He has taught courses on classical ballet, choreography, and staging at Buenos Aires University since 2014.  

As the artistic director of Evergreen City Ballet, Maximiliano Guerra now oversees the artistic vision and programming of the school, which is known for its innovative and diverse productions of classic and contemporary ballet. He also leads the artistic staff, collaborates with the board of directors, and engages with the community. In his first order of business, Mr. Guerra looks forward to presenting Evergreen City Ballet's annual holiday performance of Wade Walthall's The Nutcracker, a proud ECB tradition. Guerra will also be at the Ballet company's Open House gathering on January 20, 2024 and will be on stage for his first performance next year in Ballet Knights. 

"I am thrilled and honored to join Evergreen City Ballet as its new artistic director," said Guerra. "I have always admired the vision of founding director Wade Walthall's artistic excellence, creative courage, and commitment to diversity and inclusion. I look forward to working with the students, staff, community and board members to create exciting and meaningful ballet experiences for our audiences and our city." 

"We are delighted to welcome Maximiliano Guerra as our new artistic director," said Brian Wallace, President board of directors of Evergreen City Ballet. "He is a visionary and accomplished artistic director and educator, who brings a wealth of experience, passion, and leadership skills to our school. We are confident that he will lead Evergreen City Ballet to new heights of artistic achievement and community impact." 

Evergreen City Ballet was established in 1994 and received its non-profit status in 1995 as both a pre-professional ballet school and as a performing company. From its humble but visionary beginnings, Evergreen City Ballet continues to provide high quality dance education, professional-level performances, and a nurturing place for students, families and community members to flourish. Beginning from the leadership of Founding Director Artistic Director Wade Walthall (1994-2008), ECB continues to shape young dancers into successful professionals in the field of dance and beyond and cultivates a culture of excellence within the communities it serves. ECB's mission is to provide high quality dance education and performance opportunities to students of all ages and to enrich the diverse communities in the Puget Sound Region through performances, outreach and community engagement initiatives.  ABOUT MAXIMILIANO GUERRA  “My long-term vision is to make Evergreen City Ballet a Professional School of Ballet and Arts, bringing a new curriculum and new programs to our students, so they can achieve excellence for their future dance careers.” - Maximiliano Guerra


Maximiliano Guerra is an internationally acclaimed dancer, choreographer and teacher who is the Artistic Director of Evergreen City Ballet located in Renton and serving the greater Seattle area and Washington state. He brings his passion, creativity, and vision to ECB fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration. 

Mtro. Guerra was born in Argentina and began his ballet training at the age of ten. He made his international debut as a guest dancer of Los Angeles Ballet under John Clifford's Direction, and a year later joined the English National Ballet Dancer as a star. He has performed with some of the most prestigious companies in the world, including the Royal Ballet of London, Deutsche Opera of Berlin, the Kirov Ballet in St, Petersburg, the Ballet of Novosibirsk Siberia, the Stanislavsky Ballet Theater and the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, the Alla Scala Theatre in Milano, the Ballet of the Opera of Rome, the Universal Ballet from Korea and the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. He has danced leading roles in classical and contemporary ballets, such as Swan Lake, Giselle, Romeo and Juliet, Don Quixote, Manon, Onegin, The Sleeping Beauty, and The Nutcracker, as well as creations by J. Neumeier, W. Forsythe, M. Bejart and many others. 

As a choreographer, Guerra has created original works for the Teatro Colon Ballet, the Stuttgart Ballet, the Ballet of La Scala, the Mercosur Ballet and the Ballet of Santiago. His choreographic style is dynamic, expressive, and diverse, blending classical and modern elements. He has also staged and coached ballets by renowned choreographers, such as John Cranko, Kenneth MacMillan, John Neumeier, and Jiří Kylián among others. 

As a teacher, Guerra has taught master classes and workshops at various schools and institutions all round the world, such as Teatro Colon, Pettit Ballet School and Dance Open America in Miami. He has also mentored and nurtured young dancers, many of whom have gone on to join professional companies or win international ballet competitions. He is committed to sharing his knowledge and experience with the next generation of dancers and artists. 

Guerra is the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Gold Medal Senior of the XIII contest international Ballet Competition in Varna, Messenger of Peace by UNESCO and much more. He is also a member of the International Dance Council. 

Guerra's vision for Evergreen City Ballet is to make it a world-class school and company that celebrates the art of ballet, inspires audiences, and enriches the greater Seattle and Washington community. He aims to expand the repertoire, attract and retain talented students to develop dancers to their full potential. To collaborate with other artists and organizations, and to increase the accessibility and diversity of ballet. He believes that ballet is a universal language that can connect people across cultures and generations.

For more information about Evergreen City Ballet and its upcoming season, visit www.evergreencityballet.com or call 425.228.6800.  

