Macha Theatre Works Announces New Round of 17 MINUTE STORIES

Macha is adding another round of 17 Minute Stories! Since Spring 2020, COVID-19 has required theatres to remain closed to the public. In response, Macha has successfully pivoted to a live stream format, expanding onto a world-wide platform while discovering new, innovative ways of bringing artists and audiences closer during a time of distancing.

"What we are doing is extraordinary," says Amy Poisson, Macha's Producing Artistic Director. "We've developed a form of cinematic theatre--a hybrid. It's LIVE theatre created for a streaming world. The project connects everybody--performers, technicians, audiences--in real-time; for one night, we get to have the thrill of coming together as a community again to watch a story unfold. And that's amazing."

With an ambitious schedule of a brand new story every two weeks, the project excels in featuring the diverse, compelling nature of storytelling. As with the first installment, each story is performed for ONE NIGHT ONLY and centers around the theme, "How Did I Get Here?"

Live captioning will be available during the performances.

This season takes place online via livestream.

All shows are performed for

ONE NIGHT ONLY at 8:00PM.

Tickets are $7, $17 and $37.

www.machatheatreworks.com/tickets