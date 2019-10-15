Macha Theatre Works Announces Holiday Show!

Macha Theatre Works is proud to announce their upcoming production of The Flight Before Xmas, written by Maggie Lee and directed by Amy Poisson, running December 6-29, 2019 at West of Lenin. This family-friendly show is a modern take on the traditional expectations and challenges of the holiday season, using fantastical storytelling and whimsical comedy to help your spirits soar clear into the New Year.

The holidays can be stressful enough, so spending Christmas Eve stranded at the airport with a bunch of strangers is the last thing anyone needs! With endless delays, kids shuffling between stepfamilies, old and new relationships being tested to their limits, and a rogue cat on the loose, the holiday spirit can disappear quicker than your lost luggage. But sometimes you just need to be a little late in order to truly appreciate what you're rushing toward. The Flight Before Xmas is a heartwarming modern and original holiday show about finding your way home and the family we discover for ourselves.

"This is our first time producing a holiday show, and I am so excited to share this awesome story with our Macha community, " said Macha Artistic Director Amy Poisson. "This play is a fresh, contemporary story that modern families will relate to, and our cast includes youth actors so the kids can see themselves truly reflected on stage. It's a funny script with genuine heart that explores the why of the holidays in a way that is original and surprising."

The Flight Before Xmas runs December 6-29, 2019 at West of Lenin in the Fremont neighborhood (203 N. 36th St., Seattle, WA 98103). The show is 75 minutes with no intermission, and is appropriate for ages 7 and up.

Tickets are on sale NOW at https://www.machatheatreworks.com/tickets. Options include $30 Reserved Seating tickets ($15 for children 18 and under, with adult purchase), $25 General Admission tickets ($10 for children 18 and under, with adult purchase), and $20 Under 25/Industry/Senior/Military tickets and a special Holiday Fun Package for $100 which includes 4 Reserved seats plus milk & cookies for all!

About Macha Theatre Works: Envisioning a world where fearless female voices thrive, Macha Theatre Works is a small, dynamic Seattle-based theatre company that produces exceptional new works featuring strong female characters. We are a nonprofit arts organization that strives to bring complex, provocative, empowering, innovative, eclectic, and diverse women's stories to the stage through professional productions, a new play reading series, and educational offerings. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Amy Poisson (director of Blood, Water Paint, Sheathed, Smoke &

Dust, and Happy, Happy, Happy...) and Managing Director Kyna Shilling (Melissa Hines Award for Outstanding Theatre Practitioner, 2016 Gregory Awards), Macha most recently produced the world premieres of Sheathed (March 2019), Smoke & Dust (March-April 2018), and Happy, Happy, Happy...(October 2017).

For more information on Macha Theatre Works, please visit www.machatheatreworks.com.You can reach us by phone at (608) 909-1252, or by e-mail at machapublicist@gmail.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You