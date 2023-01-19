Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MEN OF TORTUGA Reading Will Be Presented at Tacoma Little Theatre

This production will play Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 7:30pm.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program is excited to present Jason Wells' Men of Tortuga, directed by Frank Roberts, and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. This production will play Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 7:30pm.

Four men conspire to defeat a despised opponent by firing a missile into a crowded conference room on the day of an important meeting. Maxwell, a hero of the old guard, volunteers to sacrifice himself for the plan. Then Maxwell meets Fletcher, an idealist with a "Compromise Proposal" designed to resolve all conflicts. Maxwell regards the Compromise as hopeless, but he develops a liking for Fletcher - a distressing fact when Maxwell learns that, if the conspiracy proceeds, young Fletcher will be among the dead.

As the scheme spins wildly into complication, the plotters descend into suspicion, bloodlust, and raucous infighting; while Fletcher is drawn, inexorably, into the lions' den.

Men of Tortuga features the talents of: MASON QUINN, Joseph Grant, Jed Slaughter, Gunnar Johnson, and Mikel Michener.

Tickets for the January 26, 2023 performance at 7:30pm are $10.00 for non TLT Members, and FREE for those who are members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.




