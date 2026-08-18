Lakewood Playhouse Names Darryin B. Cunningham Interim Artistic Director

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The Board of Directors of Lakewood Playhouse announced that Producing Artistic Director Joseph C. Walsh will be departing the organization following a transformative period of artistic growth, financial renewal, and expanded community impact.

Since assuming leadership, Walsh has guided the historic theatre through a period of significant momentum. During his tenure, Lakewood Playhouse strengthened its financial footing, increased overall ticket sales by more than 40 percent, expanded its subscription base, dramatically increased contributed income, broadened educational programming, cultivated new regional and international partnerships, and further established the Playhouse as a destination for bold, community-centered theatre. The organization also received regional artistic recognition, expanded its audience reach well beyond Pierce County, and reaffirmed its mission to build community through theatre.

The Board of Directors expressed its gratitude for Walsh's leadership and the lasting foundation established during this chapter in the organization's history.

Board President Mary Horn stated, “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Joseph C. Walsh as he prepares to leave the Lakewood Playhouse. Joe has done an amazing job helping to build and strengthen our theatre, bringing his exceptional skills, creativity, dedication, and genuine care for our organization and the people who make it special. His contributions have helped move the Playhouse forward, and we are truly grateful for everything he has given to our theatre and our community. We will certainly miss him, but we wish him every success and happiness in his new endeavor and know that great things are ahead for him.

At the same time, we are excited to welcome Darryin B. Cunningham as our Interim Producing Artistic Director. We are confident that Darryin will build upon the progress we have made and continue to guide Lakewood Playhouse toward continued growth, creativity, and success. Please join us in thanking Joe for all he has done and welcoming Darryin to this important new role.”

Walsh says “It has been one of the great honors of my career to serve the Lakewood Playhouse and our community. I am so proud of the work we have accomplished together and deeply grateful for the transformational experiences this position has offered me. I am leaving with a sad but full heart, carrying with me tremendous gratitude for the artists, staff, volunteers, board members, audiences, and community who have made my time at Lakewood so meaningful. Lakewood Playhouse will always hold a very special place in my heart, and I look forward to seeing this remarkable organization continue to grow, evolve, and serve our community for generations to come.”

As Lakewood Playhouse looks toward its next chapter, the Board has elected to restructure its senior leadership model to best position the organization for long-term sustainability and continued growth.

Rather than replacing the Producing Artistic Director position directly, the organization will transition to a dual leadership structure, consisting of an Artistic Director and a General Manager. This model is intended to strengthen both the artistic and operational leadership of the Playhouse while supporting continued organizational resilience, strategic growth, and service to the community.

Board Vice President Darryin B. Cunningham says “It is with both joy and immense sadness that Lakewood says goodbye to one of its greatest leaders. We are forever grateful for the amazing work Joe has done, and continues to do. His hard work and talent is immeasurable. Truly. Triumphed only by the genuine good person he is. We are all aware we can never truly replace such an extraordinary person. We only hope to find someone to uphold and build upon our mission and values. We will be working diligently to usher Lakewood into its transitional phase. We honor and celebrate Joe, and will continue to speak his name into rooms. We wish you well on all of your endeavors. You will always be a part of the fabric that is Lakewood Playhouse.”

Mr. Cunningham will be taking on the role of Interim Producing Artistic Director to work alongside Walsh to ensure a smooth and positive transition. The Board of Directors remains committed to Lakewood Playhouse's mission of building community through theatre and believes this leadership evolution will position the organization for continued artistic excellence and operational success for years to come.

Applications for both the Artistic Director and General Manager positions will be announced shortly.

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