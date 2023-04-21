LES MISERABLES Returns To The 5th Avenue Theatre In Seattle
Performances run May 24 - June 17, 2023.
Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, will make a triumphant return to Seattle and The 5th Avenue Theatre's stage, May 24 - June 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.
Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISERABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.
Cameron Mackintosh said, "The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."
"Les Misérables is one of those shows that always takes your breath away," said producing artistic director Bill Berry. "Between the epic music and the captivating storytelling, it's everything you want in a musical. Whether this is your first time seeing it, or your 10th, Les Mis holds your attention from the recognizable downbeat to the final bow."
Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd return to the barricades to portray the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' and 'Inspector Javert,' respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as 'Thénardier,' Christina Rose Hall as 'Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as 'Fantine,' Devin Archer as 'Enjolras,' Christine Heesun Hwang as 'Eponine,' Gregory Lee Rodriguez as 'Marius' and Addie Morales as 'Cosette.' Vivian Atencio and Cora Jane Messer alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Eponine.' Henry Kirk and Milo Maharlika alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'
The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, David Young Fernandez, Michelle Beth Herman, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Sofie Nesanelis, Tim Quartier, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson and J.T. Wood.
Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISERABLES includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISERABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.
To date, LES MISERABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.
Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISERABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain. It is currently on stage in London's West End and on tour in The Netherlands and Belgium with a new tour of Japan in 2024. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.
Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley and inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle, and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.
The Les Misérables tour stage management team is led by Jack McLeod with Ryan W. Gardner, Claire Farrokh, and Tiffanie Lane. The Les Misérables associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Richard Barth, and music direction is by Brian Eads. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.
Les Misérables is onstage at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle May 24 - June 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.