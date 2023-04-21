Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LES MISERABLES Returns To The 5th Avenue Theatre In Seattle

Performances run May 24 - June 17, 2023.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, will make a triumphant return to Seattle and The 5th Avenue Theatre's stage, May 24 - June 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.


Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISERABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. 



Cameron Mackintosh said, "The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me.  No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."


"Les Misérables is one of those shows that always takes your breath away," said producing artistic director Bill Berry. "Between the epic music and the captivating storytelling, it's everything you want in a musical. Whether this is your first time seeing it, or your 10th, Les Mis holds your attention from the recognizable downbeat to the final bow."


Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd return to the barricades to portray the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' and 'Inspector Javert,' respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as 'Thénardier,' Christina Rose Hall as 'Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as 'Fantine,' Devin Archer as 'Enjolras,' Christine Heesun Hwang as 'Eponine,' Gregory Lee Rodriguez as 'Marius' and Addie Morales as 'Cosette.' Vivian Atencio and Cora Jane Messer alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Eponine.' Henry Kirk and Milo Maharlika alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'



The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, David Young Fernandez, Michelle Beth Herman, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Sofie Nesanelis, Tim Quartier, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson and J.T. Wood.


Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISERABLES includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more.  Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISERABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.


To date, LES MISERABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.


Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISERABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain. It is currently on stage in London's West End and on tour in The Netherlands and Belgium with a new tour of Japan in 2024. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.


Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley and inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle, and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.


The Les Misérables tour stage management team is led by Jack McLeod with Ryan W. Gardner, Claire Farrokh, and Tiffanie Lane. The Les Misérables associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Richard Barth, and music direction is by Brian Eads. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.


Les Misérables is onstage at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle May 24 - June 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.




THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND is Coming to Seattle in May Photo
THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND is Coming to Seattle in May
Verlaine and McCann will bring their mischievous re-imagination of Lewis Carroll's classic tale of nonsense and fantasy Through The Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland back to the stage this coming May 17-21 in Seattle.
Sound Theatre Will Present Zharia O Neals ROOST, A Playwright Residency Capstone Reading Photo
Sound Theatre Will Present Zharia O' Neal's ROOST, A Playwright Residency Capstone Reading
Reality television is everywhere. But behind gaffer-taped, sound-bite confessionals, what is life like after getting a final rose or being voted off an island? In the new play ROOST, Sound Theatre playwright-in-resident Zharia O' Neal chronicles various post-reality arcs of Black women.
Canadian Classic Rock Superstars The Guess Who Come to Tacomas Pantages Theater Photo
Canadian Classic Rock Superstars The Guess Who Come to Tacoma's Pantages Theater
 Tacoma Arts Live presents The Guess Who, the band that became Canada’s first international classic rock music superstars, on Sunday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater. Tickets start at $32 and are on sale now. 
AATE to Host 36th Annual National Conference in July Photo
AATE to Host 36th Annual National Conference in July
The American Alliance for Theatre & Education, a national nonprofit organization that serves youth theatre education artists, scholars, and educators, will host its 36th Annual National Conference from July 27-29 in Seattle, WA.

More Hot Stories For You


Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration Comes to TacomaSoutheast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration Comes to Tacoma
April 21, 2023

Red Scarf Revolution, the Southeast Asian Comedy Collective, and Tacoma Arts Live present the 2nd annual Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the ALMA Venue at 1322 Fawcett Ave in Tacoma. Tickets are $20 in advance and are on sale now. This show is for ages 21 and over, and a valid ID is required at the door.
Cast & Creative Team Revealed For Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLLCast & Creative Team Revealed For Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL
April 21, 2023

Seattle Rep closes their 2022/23 season with Lydia and the Troll, a brand new musical by local actor and playwright Justin Huertas (Seattle Rep: Lizard Boy). Set in the Fremont neighborhood, this fantasy and folklore-inspired musical is grounded in Seattle's noted landscape and landmarks. Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222. 
LES MISERABLES Returns To The 5th Avenue Theatre In SeattleLES MISERABLES Returns To The 5th Avenue Theatre In Seattle
April 21, 2023

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, will make a triumphant return to Seattle and The 5th Avenue Theatre's stage, May 24 - June 17, 2023.
THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND is Coming to Seattle in MayTHROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND is Coming to Seattle in May
April 20, 2023

Verlaine and McCann will bring their mischievous re-imagination of Lewis Carroll's classic tale of nonsense and fantasy Through The Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland back to the stage this coming May 17-21 in Seattle.
Sound Theatre Will Present Zharia O' Neal's ROOST, A Playwright Residency Capstone ReadingSound Theatre Will Present Zharia O' Neal's ROOST, A Playwright Residency Capstone Reading
April 19, 2023

Reality television is everywhere. But behind gaffer-taped, sound-bite confessionals, what is life like after getting a final rose or being voted off an island? In the new play ROOST, Sound Theatre playwright-in-resident Zharia O' Neal chronicles various post-reality arcs of Black women.
share