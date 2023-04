LES MISERABLES Returns To The 5th Avenue Theatre In Seattle

April 21, 2023

Red Scarf Revolution, the Southeast Asian Comedy Collective, and Tacoma Arts Live present the 2nd annual Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the ALMA Venue at 1322 Fawcett Ave in Tacoma. Tickets are $20 in advance and are on sale now. This show is for ages 21 and over, and a valid ID is required at the door.