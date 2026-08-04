Krista Bradley Named Executive Director Of The Washington Chorus 

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The Washington Chorus has appointed nationally recognized arts executive and performing arts leader Krista Bradley as its new Executive Director. Bradley has more than 30 years of experience leading cultural organizations, shaping national and regional arts initiatives, and building partnerships across the performing arts sector.

Most recently, she served as Director of Programs and Resources at the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP), where she led field-wide leadership development, program strategy, artistic curation, grantmaking, and national initiatives, including APAP|NYC, one of the world's largest convenings of performing arts professionals. Previously, Bradley served as Executive and Artistic Director of BlackRock Center for the Arts in Montgomery County, Maryland. A lifelong choral singer, she played leadership roles at Mid Atlantic Arts, OPERA America, and Houston Grand Opera.

“As a longtime choral singer, I've experienced firsthand the extraordinary power of human voices coming together to create something far greater than any one person could accomplish alone,” said incoming Executive Director Krista Bradley. “Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of helping strengthen the performing arts nationally and across our region, and I'm excited to bring those experiences to The Washington Chorus as we celebrate its 65th anniversary, build on its remarkable artistic legacy, expand our reach, and deepen our impact across the Washington region. I'm honored to partner with Eugene Rogers, the exceptional singers of The Washington Chorus, our Board, and our supporters to help even more people experience the joy, inspiration, and sense of belonging that choral music brings. The Washington Chorus represents the very best of what the arts can do—bringing people together through transformative musical experiences that foster connection, strengthen community, and remind us of our shared humanity.”

“As The Washington Chorus embarks on its 65th Season of Song, I am delighted to welcome Krista Bradley as our new Executive Director,” said Artistic Director Eugene Rogers. “She brings an extraordinary depth of both national and local arts leadership experience, along with a genuine passion for the transformative power of choral music. Her vision, expertise, and commitment to artistic excellence make her an ideal leader for this exciting moment in our history. I look forward to partnering with her as we build on our remarkable legacy, deepen our impact in the community, and begin an inspiring new chapter for The Washington Chorus.”

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am thrilled to welcome Krista Bradley as our new Executive Director at this pivotal moment in The Washington Chorus's 65th anniversary season,” said The Washington Chorus Board Chair Taylor Cortright. “Her visionary leadership, deep roots in the DC arts community, and proven ability to build transformative partnerships position us to expand our impact, reach new audiences, and champion choral music with even greater ambition in the years ahead.”

The Washington Chorus' 65th anniversary 2026-27 season includes two weekends of A Candlelight Christmas concerts (December 12, 13, 18, 19, 21, and 22) at three venues across the DC metro area – Cramton Auditorium at Howard University, Lisner Auditorium at The George Washington University, and The Music Center at Strathmore; and A Song Flung Up to Heaven: Honoring 65 Years of TWC on Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 3:00 p.m. at DAR Constitution Hall.

TWC partners with the National Philharmonic to present Requiem and Renewal featuring Mozart's monumental Requiem on Saturday, May 8, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore. The Washington Chorus additionally appears with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in John Adams' On the Transmigration of Souls on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore, and Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at Meyerhoff; and in Verdi's Requiem on Friday, June 11, 2027 at 8:00 p.m. at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall; Saturday, June 12, 2027 at 6:00 p.m. at Music Center at Strathmore; and Sunday, June 13, 2027 at 3:00 p.m. at Meyerhoff. The Washington Chorus also appears with the National Symphony Orchestra in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony at Wolf Trap's Filene Center on Friday, August 14, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

About Krista Bradley

Krista Bradley is a nationally recognized arts executive, cultural strategist, and performing arts leader with more than 30 years of experience leading cultural organizations, shaping national and regional arts initiatives, and building partnerships that connect artists, audiences, funders, and communities.

Most recently, Bradley served as Director of Programs and Resources at the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP), where she led national conference programming, grantmaking, leadership development, and field initiatives serving the live performing arts sector. Her work included program strategy and artistic curation for APAP|NYC, one of the world's largest convenings of performing arts professionals, as well as national initiatives supporting artists, ensembles, presenters, and cultural organizations.

Previously, Bradley served as Executive and Artistic Director of BlackRock Center for the Arts in Montgomery County, Maryland, where she provided artistic, financial, and organizational leadership for the multidisciplinary cultural institution. During her tenure, she expanded participation and programming, strengthened community and institutional partnerships, and secured significant philanthropic support, including the largest naming gift in the organization's history.

Earlier, as Program Officer for Performing Arts and Leadership Development at Mid Atlantic Arts, Bradley managed a multimillion-dollar portfolio supporting artists, touring, and cultural organizations across the Mid-Atlantic region. Her career has also included leadership roles with OPERA America and Houston Grand Opera, as well as extensive work as a consultant, presenter, grantmaker, and partner to artists and performing arts organizations.

A respected voice in the performing arts field, Bradley has served as a grant panelist and reviewer for the National Endowment for the Arts and numerous regional and state arts agencies, and as a speaker, guest faculty member, board member, and advisor for arts and cultural organizations and arts administration programs across the country.

A longtime member of the Washington region's arts community and a lifelong choral singer, Bradley is a former longtime alto and board president of theThomas Circle Singers. Her career has also been deeply connected to the Washington region's cultural community through her work as an arts executive, presenter, grantmaker, consultant, and partner to artists and organizations including Washington Performing Arts, the Washington Opera, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Dance Place, and the DC Jazz Festival.

Bradley holds a B.A. in Literature and Society from Brown University and is a practicing musician and visual artist.

About The Washington Chorus

The Washington Chorus (TWC) is one of the foremost symphonic choruses in the nation and a cultural leader in our nation's capital—creating joyous and transformative choral music since 1961. TWC is noted for the superb artistry of its performances and recordings of the entire range of the choral repertoire. A three-time nominated and two-time Grammy Award-winner, the 220-voice Chorus presents performances annually across the DMV region. TWC is also a longtime artistic partner and collaborator with many of the nation's leading organizations and artists, including the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), National Philharmonic (NatPhil), Washington Performing Arts (WPA), and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO).

About Eugene Rogers

Lauded for leading performances of “pure magic” (Washington Post), conductor Eugene Rogers is at the vanguard of American musicians, recognized for his musical and educational leadership around the world. Rogers is a committed conductor, teacher, arranger, and industry thought leader, championing timely new works, bringing historically overlooked music to life, and supporting next-generation talents.

Rogers is a two-time Michigan Emmy Award winner, a 2017 Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient, and was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2015. Musical America magazine has named him one of the top music industry professionals, and his work has been profiled on CNN, PBS, and on radio stations and in print and online publications across the world.

Since 2020, Rogers has served as Artistic Director of The Washington Chorus. He is also the Founding Director for EXIGENCE, a professional vocal ensemble affiliated with the world-renowned Sphinx Organization, highlighting artistry within Black and Latinx communities. Alongside his own appearances as guest conductor for orchestra, chorus, and opera, he has also proudly acted as chorus master to leading conductors including Gianandrea Noseda, Marin Alsop, Jonathan Heyward, Joe Hisaishi, and James Conlon.

Rogers is a Professor of Music and the Director of University Choirs at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre, and Dance. He is a former board member of Chorus America and is the former national chair of the Diversity Initiatives Committee for the American Choral Directors Association. Rogers is also active as an arranger, with publications including the Eugene Rogers Choral Series with ECS Publishing and the EXIGENCE Choral Series for Mark Foster Publishing.

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