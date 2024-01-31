Key City Public Theatre to Present Gin Hammond's LIVING INCOGNEGRO

Key City Public Theatre’s Living IncogNegro explores cultural identity and self-expression.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Key City Public Theatre to Present Gin Hammond's LIVING INCOGNEGRO

A season of supporting new theatrical work and local talent, Key City Public Theatre will premiere this stunning one-woman show written and performed by Gin Hammond. Directed by Artistic Director Denise Winter, this piece explores when your cultural identity is one thing, but your physical identity is another, how do you navigate self-expression? Both a humorous love-letter, and an academic discourse, dedicated to those who find themselves in the middle of a cultural battle they never asked for. This is a must see show because it showcases one of America's most transformative actors, award-winning performer Hammond as she returns to Key City Stage. There are limited tickets available to this exclusive engagement. Only 36 Organizations in the State of Washington got these grants from the NEA, and Key City Public Theatre is only one of two granted these on the Olympic Peninsula.

The show runs February 1 - February 11 with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 1:30pm. This performance will run without an intermission and our ASL Interpreted Performance is Sunday, February 4 at 1:30pm with a reserved section at pay-what-you wish pricing to promote access for all. This production is proudly made possible by the following sponsors: Playwright for Playwright - D.D.Wigley and Clarity, a local business that partners with you to create financial health empowering you to reach your goals.

For more information, call the box office at 360-385-KCPT (5278) or go online to Click Here.

CAST & CREATIVE:

Gin Hammond (Playright & Actor) is an award-winning Harvard University/Moscow Art Theatre graduate, as well as an actor, writer, director. She has performed onstage both nationally and internationally, and is always excited to create for KCPT audiences. Since 2006, Gin has been a certified Associate Teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework and teaches voice in many forms. Hammond has also been a dialect and vocal coach for all of the Equity theaters in Seattle, as well as for a couple of films and video games. Her voice can be heard on commercials, audiobooks, radio plays, podcasts, and a variety of video games including BattleTech, DotA 2, and the Undead Labs series. Gin is the co-founder of the MFA: Meditations for Actors mobile app, and is author of the 2023 historical fiction novel, Returning the Bones, based on the play of the same name. https://artisttrust.org/artists/gin-hammond/

DENISE WINTER (Director) is in her 19th season with Key City Public Theatre where she brings more than 35 years of professional theater experience to her role as the company's first artistic director. Under her leadership, KCPT has garnered numerous awards and honors for artistic merit including National Endowment for the Arts, ArtsWA, WESTAF, and Humanities WA grants; Five "Best Theatre" Awards (KITSAP SUN A&E); Port Townsend Mainstreet's 2017 Collaborator of the Year Award. In 2018, Winter represented WA state women theater professionals at the Berkshire Leadership Summit in Lenox, MA. She served on the artistic staff of six Tony Award-winning theaters including Hartford Stage Company, Long Wharf Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company, and The Alley Theatre and helped create Broadway productions of THE CIVIL WAR, JACKIE: AN AMERICAN LIFE, OUR COUNTRY'S GOOD, and STANDUP TRAGEDY. Winter has toured 48 states, Canada, and China, with New York City Opera, The Children's Theatre Company, American Repertory Theatre, Clear Channel/Nickelodeon, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes. For KCPT, she has directed, choreographed and starred in over three dozen mainstage productions comprising many west coast, pacific northwest and world premieres. A graduate of Kenyon College, Winter has proudly performed as a member of the theatrical unions AEA, AGMA, and AGVA.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Interview: Quynh Nguyen of CELEBRATE ASIA at Benaroya Hall Photo
Interview: Quynh Nguyen of CELEBRATE ASIA at Benaroya Hall

The event highlights the city’s all-important dynamic Asian community and features the American premiere of veteran composer Paul Chihara’s Concerto for Piano and Chamber Orchestra

2
LCD Soundsystem To Play Four Night Residency In Seattle At The Paramount Theatre Photo
LCD Soundsystem To Play Four Night Residency In Seattle At The Paramount Theatre

Fresh off ringing in 2024 with an epic two-night stand at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, LCD Soundsystem has announced 12 new shows in five North American cities, including a four-night residency in Seattle at the historic Paramount Theatre, presented by Seattle Theatre Group (STG) this Spring from May 16 - 19.

3
SLEUTH Debuts at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Next Month Photo
SLEUTH Debuts at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Next Month

An elaborate game of cat and mouse is set to open on the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) mainstage with the February 8 premiere of Sleuth.

4
Quynh Nguyen Will Perform the American Premiere of Paul Chiharas Concerto - Fantasy for Pi Photo
Quynh Nguyen Will Perform the American Premiere of Paul Chihara's Concerto - Fantasy for Piano & Orchestra

Award-winning Vietnamese American pianist Quynh Nguyen’s (pron. Quin Nwen) will perform the US premiere of Paul Chihara’s Concerto-Fantasy for Piano and Orchestra on January 28 at 4pm at Benaroya Hall with the Seattle Symphony. 

More Hot Stories For You

SLEUTH Debuts at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Next MonthSLEUTH Debuts at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Next Month
Quynh Nguyen Will Perform the American Premiere of Paul Chihara's Concerto - Fantasy for Piano & OrchestraQuynh Nguyen Will Perform the American Premiere of Paul Chihara's Concerto - Fantasy for Piano & Orchestra
Intiman Theatre and The Seagull Project Explore Homelessness in The Lower Depths with the Help of Local NonprofitsIntiman Theatre and The Seagull Project Explore Homelessness in The Lower Depths with the Help of Local Nonprofits
SOMETHING'S AFOOT Announced At The 5th Avenue TheatreSOMETHING'S AFOOT Announced At The 5th Avenue Theatre

Videos

Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions Video
Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions
Ariana DeBose Remembers Chita Rivera: 'Because She Was, I Am' Video
Ariana DeBose Remembers Chita Rivera: 'Because She Was, I Am'
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns Video
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA in Seattle FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA
Tacoma Little Theatre (6/07-6/23)
Strong Waters in Seattle Strong Waters
Global Works (1/13-2/04)
Blood Countess in Seattle Blood Countess
18th and Union (2/09-2/24)
Acting: Six Week Comprehensive in Seattle Acting: Six Week Comprehensive
Idiom Theater (2/11-3/19)
The Addams Family: Young@Part in Seattle The Addams Family: Young@Part
Theatre33 (2/09-2/11)
My Fair Lady in Seattle My Fair Lady
Capitol Theatre (4/10-4/11)
48 Hour Theater Festival in Seattle 48 Hour Theater Festival
Idiom Theater (2/03-2/04)
Becoming Dr. Ruth in Seattle Becoming Dr. Ruth
Village Theatre (2/24-3/17)
A Back Line: A Musical Improv in Seattle A Back Line: A Musical Improv
Unexpected Productions Market Theater (1/12-2/17)
The Fantasticks in Seattle The Fantasticks
Village Theatre (3/12-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You