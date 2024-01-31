Key City Public Theatre to Present Gin Hammond's LIVING INCOGNEGRO

A season of supporting new theatrical work and local talent, Key City Public Theatre will premiere this stunning one-woman show written and performed by Gin Hammond. Directed by Artistic Director Denise Winter, this piece explores when your cultural identity is one thing, but your physical identity is another, how do you navigate self-expression? Both a humorous love-letter, and an academic discourse, dedicated to those who find themselves in the middle of a cultural battle they never asked for. This is a must see show because it showcases one of America's most transformative actors, award-winning performer Hammond as she returns to Key City Stage. There are limited tickets available to this exclusive engagement. Only 36 Organizations in the State of Washington got these grants from the NEA, and Key City Public Theatre is only one of two granted these on the Olympic Peninsula.

The show runs February 1 - February 11 with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 1:30pm. This performance will run without an intermission and our ASL Interpreted Performance is Sunday, February 4 at 1:30pm with a reserved section at pay-what-you wish pricing to promote access for all. This production is proudly made possible by the following sponsors: Playwright for Playwright - D.D.Wigley and Clarity, a local business that partners with you to create financial health empowering you to reach your goals.

For more information, call the box office at 360-385-KCPT (5278) or go online to Click Here.

CAST & CREATIVE:

Gin Hammond (Playright & Actor) is an award-winning Harvard University/Moscow Art Theatre graduate, as well as an actor, writer, director. She has performed onstage both nationally and internationally, and is always excited to create for KCPT audiences. Since 2006, Gin has been a certified Associate Teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework and teaches voice in many forms. Hammond has also been a dialect and vocal coach for all of the Equity theaters in Seattle, as well as for a couple of films and video games. Her voice can be heard on commercials, audiobooks, radio plays, podcasts, and a variety of video games including BattleTech, DotA 2, and the Undead Labs series. Gin is the co-founder of the MFA: Meditations for Actors mobile app, and is author of the 2023 historical fiction novel, Returning the Bones, based on the play of the same name. https://artisttrust.org/artists/gin-hammond/

DENISE WINTER (Director) is in her 19th season with Key City Public Theatre where she brings more than 35 years of professional theater experience to her role as the company's first artistic director. Under her leadership, KCPT has garnered numerous awards and honors for artistic merit including National Endowment for the Arts, ArtsWA, WESTAF, and Humanities WA grants; Five "Best Theatre" Awards (KITSAP SUN A&E); Port Townsend Mainstreet's 2017 Collaborator of the Year Award. In 2018, Winter represented WA state women theater professionals at the Berkshire Leadership Summit in Lenox, MA. She served on the artistic staff of six Tony Award-winning theaters including Hartford Stage Company, Long Wharf Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company, and The Alley Theatre and helped create Broadway productions of THE CIVIL WAR, JACKIE: AN AMERICAN LIFE, OUR COUNTRY'S GOOD, and STANDUP TRAGEDY. Winter has toured 48 states, Canada, and China, with New York City Opera, The Children's Theatre Company, American Repertory Theatre, Clear Channel/Nickelodeon, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes. For KCPT, she has directed, choreographed and starred in over three dozen mainstage productions comprising many west coast, pacific northwest and world premieres. A graduate of Kenyon College, Winter has proudly performed as a member of the theatrical unions AEA, AGMA, and AGVA.