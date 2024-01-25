JOHN FORNA IS DEAD 2024 Comedy Tour is Coming to Tacoma, WA With All the Jokes

john forno is dead 2024 comedy tour is coming to tacoma, wa with all the jokes
POPULAR
On February 29th, 2024, Juan Forno, the second ever Latin Canadian born comedian to headline a comedy club in the United States, will be bringing his Comedy Tour, “John Forno is Dead” to Tacoma, WA.
The tour will start in February and end in May appearing in cities and states across America including in Portland, OR for the Rip City Comedy Festival from May 2nd to May 4th.
Juan Forno is a comedian and the founder and owner of Craft Island Entertainment who has been touring Western Canada, telling jokes on stages since 2017. His set features topics such as his crazy family, to his unique perspective on what it's like to be a Latin / Caucasian man living in Alberta.
Everything from his unapologetic nature when it comes to tough subjects, to his crowd work and interactions, leave his audiences laughing both on stage and as the host of Cerveza City and co-host of Brew Reviews N News on YouTube.
When: February 29th, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM
Where: The Glass Factory
1122 Market Street, Tacoma, WA
Tickets: $25
Co-Headliner: Robert "Ca$h" Moore
Special Guests: Joseph Gomez and Bree Real
Videos
|God of Carnage
SecondStory Rep (1/12-1/28)
|48 Hour Theater Festival
Idiom Theater (2/03-2/04)
|SLEUTH | THEATRE SERIES PREVIEW
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (2/08-2/24)
|JAYME STONE'S FOLKLIFE
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (2/29-2/29)
|Once More, Just for You
Seattle Public Theater (2/02-2/25)
|Dick & Angel Dare to Do It
The Paramount Theatre (2/26-2/26)
|The Fantasticks
Village Theatre (3/12-4/21)
|The Fantasticks
Village Theatre (4/27-5/19)
|Frozen
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (7/24-8/04)
|BACK TO ALL EVENTS WHIDBEY ISLAND STRING TRIO - VALENTINE'S CONCERT
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (2/14-2/14)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You