Intiman Unveils Performers For Campaign Wrap Party

Major Scales will host the virtual event.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Intiman Theatre is thrilled to unveil the talent lineup for its fourth and final #SharetheLove event: Campaign Wrap Party! This event will be broadcast LIVE online, and will celebrate the culmination of an 18 day fundraising campaign in support of their upcoming move to Capitol Hill, and sharing love with community partners in the process.

Major Scales will be the virtual host, sharing updates, auctioning off special prizes, and introducing us to the incredible Intiman talent for this party. There will be performances from: Jinkx Monsoon, Eddie DeHais and Nicholas Japaul Bernard, Okanomodé, Aaron Jin, Ayo Tushinde, and Sophie Franco. The party will highlight talent from Intiman's mainstage productions (Tushinde starred in BULRUSHER and Franco starred in NATIVE GARDENS), education programs (DeHais and Bernard met as part of the Intiman Emerging Artist Program), as well as featuring LGBTQ artists such as Jinkx Monsoon. As Intiman moves to Capitol Hill, the company is are actively working to contribute to the Capitol Hill Arts District and maintain the gayborhood.

The Campaign Wrap Party will run 1hr and will feature laughs and performances and community gathering from across Seattle and beyond. Join us and celebrate the start of a new journey for Intiman - let's raise some collective joy!


The event will be hosted live online on Saturday, April 24th 2021, 5pm-6pm pacific. Tickets are Free for Everyone - reserve a ticket to receive the link to join. Donations accepted, and will go towards Intiman's #SharetheLove campaign, running April 7th-24th, 2021.

For tickets, event information, and to learn more about the talent involved, visit: intiman.org/campaign-wrap-party.


