Intiman Theatre and Seattle Central College Partner With New Degree and Shared Facilities

The new program begins in the fall quarter of 2021, and applications are now live.

Intiman Theatre and Seattle Central College have formed a partnership that will offer a new associate degree program emphasis in Technical Theatre for Social Justice, as well as a residency for the Tony-award winning theatre, providing a home for Intiman's professional productions at Broadway Performance Hall and The Erickson Theatre Off-Broadway. Intiman's administrative offices, costume and scene shops, and rehearsals will also relocate to the SCC campus, which is centrally located in Capitol Hill.

The new program begins in the fall quarter of 2021, and applications are now live. Intiman worked closely with the faculty of Seattle Central College to develop the curriculum which offers learning in technical theatre elements including costumes & properties fabrication, stage lighting, electrics, projections, audio engineering, and scenic carpentry & painting.

Up to 40 students will be accepted per year, where they will work alongside Union professionals on Intiman's mainstage productions during their practicum labs. In addition, students will have the chance to take a lead role in designing a SCC production during their final quarter in the program. The program provides graduates a direct transfer to a four-year institution.

The program is open to students of all ages; first-generation and historically underrepresented students are especially encouraged to apply. It is designed to provide a next step for the high school students in Intiman's STARFISH Project, a free after school technical theatre training program that has been offered in South Seattle high schools for the past five years. Graduates of Seattle Public Schools are eligible to enroll in the Seattle Promise initiative to receive free tuition and support services.

"We look forward to working with Intiman to provide students with a pathway into the world of technical theater. This partnership is a vivid model of how to better serve our students and how to close the opportunity gaps in our community," said Dr. Sheila Edwards Lange, the President of the college.

Over half of students enrolled at SCC are students of color, and alum of the STARFISH Project are over 70% students of color. The field of technical theatre has historically lacked people of color in its ranks, and Intiman and SCC are committed to creating an equitable and accessible pathway to paid jobs for these students.

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is the labor union that represents technical workers for theatre, film and television, concert venues and more. The TTSJ program will provide the necessary training and apprenticeship hours to apply to apply to join IATSE upon graduation, leveling the playing field for people of color and eliminating one of the key barriers to access: getting the chance to apprentice.

Intiman recently completed their previously announced "Look to the Future" strategic planning process, and is forming this partnership in alignment with the feedback they received. Together with the Alford Group, Intiman spoke with nearly 100 artists, donors, education program alum and audience members about the future of the company. Based on feedback from the community, Intiman is excited to unveil their new mission and vision:

Mission:

Intiman Theatre uses the power of story and education to activate dialogue, confront inequity, and build collective joy.

Vision:

Intiman Theatre seeks to inspire national activism from the intersection of our Seattle communities. We are fearless in our examination of traditional theatre operations and arts education models; and we dare to imagine and enact revolutionary new practices, leading to a more equitable world.

Moving forward, Intiman will continue to provide world-class productions that shine a light on under-represented stories, while expanding and integrating their education programs which include: the Intiman Emerging Artist Program, South End Stories, STARFISH Project, and now the TTSJ program at Seattle Central College.

"After five years of remote production meeting so many communities in different Seattle neighborhoods, we are ready for a homebase. We had such a wonderful experience last August presenting THE EVENTS at Seattle Central's Erickson Theatre Off-Broadway, and are very excited to return to the SCC campus. This easily-accessible central location and arts community is a perfect fit," says Jennifer Zeyl, Intiman's Artistic Director.

Intiman plans to present three productions at SCC theater venues during their 2021-22 season, with the first play opening in November, 2021, pending COVID-19 health mandates. Programming details will be announced in the spring of 2021.

Applications for the Technical Theatre for Social Justice associate program at SCC are now open and students who apply by February 1, 2021 will receive priority consideration.

Visit www.intiman.org to learn more or apply today.

Shows View More Seattle Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You