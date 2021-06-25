Intiman Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Line-Up

Intiman Theatre has announced the production line-up for 2021-22 and launch the new Inti-Club Membership program! This will be the company's first year as the professional theatre-in-residence at Seattle Central College. Intiman will celebrate the move to Capitol Hill and the return of the live arts after COVID with three joyous productions that explore themes of home.

"It's been nearly a decade since Intiman relaunched in 2012. In those ten years, the theatre has continued to evolve, meeting the shifting needs of the city and confronting inequity both on stage in more than 25 professional productions and offstage with revolutionary arts education programs," says Artistic Director Jennifer Zeyl. "Thanks to our amazing donor family, Intiman remains debt free and is moving forward on a new path including a new home at Seattle Central College. We are eager to grow alongside our new neighbors in Capitol Hill and welcome our returning Inti-fam as we join together to write the next chapter in the story of Intiman Theatre."

On the final weekend of summer, Intiman will shut down Harvard Ave. in front of the Erickson Theatre (one of the theatre's new producing homes) for HOMECOMING, an outdoor performing arts festival. This is a meet-your-new-neighbor bash with creative direction by Jennifer Zeyl and Wesley Frugé. The festival will feature over 20hrs of live performances, LGBTQ+ programming from BeautyBoiz, DJ sets, artist installations, vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden presented with Life on Mars.

HOMECOMING - Performing Arts Festival

Harvard Ave. between Pike / Pine

September 18-19, 2021

In the winter, Intiman will open the doors to the Erickson Theatre for a reimagined revival of a classic production from the company's 49-year history: THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP by Charles Ludlam, directed by Jasmine Joshua. This is a penny dreadful sci-fi romp that centers on an English estate haunted by the former mistress who has recently passed (or has she?). There are mummies, werewolves, mistaken identities, and a ton of madcap blunders. Two performers, dozens of wigs, and over forty quick-change costume changes bring an eclectic cast of six characters to life.

THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP

Erickson Theatre (1524 Harvard Ave Seattle, WA 98122)

February 8-27, 2022

And finally, Intiman will present the Pacific Northwest premiere of TWO MILE HOLLOW by Leah Nanako Winkler, directed by Jesse Jou at Broadway Performance Hall. This comedy centers on a wealthy white family gathering together to dish secrets and drink wine one last time in their Hamptons estate before the home is sold. A cast of Asian American Pacific Islanders turns the "rich white family with secrets" genre on its head and splits it open for laughs and stinging insight.

TWO MILE HOLLOW

Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway Seattle, WA 98122)

April 26 - May 15, 2022

In addition, Intiman will continue its arts education programs including: STARFISH Project, South End Stories (fiscally sponsored organization), and, launching in the fall with Seattle Central College, an Associate of Arts Degree providing behind the scenes technical skills training in film, television, theatre and more. Plans for the currently furloughed Intiman Emerging Artist Program will be announced in December. The theatre will also offer Intiman Online programming, including live national conversations and virtual performances announced on a rolling basis.

Intiman's new neighbors and returning fans are all invited to join the brand new Inti-Club Membership program! Inti-Club Members are a meaningful part of sustaining the theatre by making a monthly donation ranging from $8-$98. Members receive 50% off all ticket purchases, a free Annual Member Party, pre-show happy hours, invitations to backstage tours and special preview events, and free entry to all Intiman Online programming. In an effort to increase equity, all Inti-Club Members will receive equal access to all perks. Intiman is grateful to Members in advance for signing up at the level that works for them. Join the Inti-Club today to attend the kickoff Annual Member Party on September 17th, 2021.

Intiman is thrilled to announce that the FREE FOR EVERYONE ticket program will be returning in 2021-22 for all performances. Piloted in 2019 with the support of generous donors, the program is designed to ensure that ticket price is never a barrier to attendance. FREE FOR EVERYONE tickets will be distributed in person at the box office beginning 60mins before show time on the day of the performance on a first come, first served basis. Intiman guarantees a minimum of 20 FREE FOR EVERYONE tickets for all performances (and 200 each day of HOMECOMING). Inti-Club Members receive front of the line privileges for FREE FOR EVERYONE ticket distribution.

Advance tickets will be available online ranging from $5-$105 and will go on sale later this summer.

INTIMAN.ORG for more information or to join the Inti-Club.