Intiman Announces Cast For World Premiere Of THE LION TELLS HIS TALE

Intiman Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of The Lion Tells His Tale by Vida Oliphant Sneed.

This entirely local production is based on community scholar and second-generation storyteller Delbert Richardson's life's work. Richardson, a Governor's Arts & Heritage Award recipient among countless other accolades, is the curator of the American History Traveling Museum: The “Unspoken” Truths, which uses artifacts and storytelling to teach American history through an Afrocentric lens. With a cast of actors and dancers, The Lion Tells His Tale brings the museum to life on stage in a brand-new theatrical experience designed for all ages.

Steve Sneed will direct the 8-person cast featuring Deejay Brown, Rajnii Eddins, Antonio Mitchell, Hazel Gibson, Tracey Hughes, Faith Russell, Erwin Thomas, Seyvon West, and Delbert Richardson will appear as himself. Vania C. Bynum will choreograph, returning after choreographing Black Nativity last winter. Composer Reco Bembry will music direct.

Audiences of all ages are invited to witness the rich history of the Black diaspora in this black-led production. The company will recreate the journey from Africa to enslavement, the Jim Crow era through today, celebrating the many contributions and influences of African Americans to the world.

The creative team is rounded out by Jennifer Zeyl (Scenic Design), Doris Black (Costume Design), Robert Aguilar (Lighting Design), Matt Starritt (Sound Design), and Michael B. Maine (Projection Design).

Tickets

Tickets for this epic journey are available now ranging from $20-$90, showing 5 performances only, May 1-5, 2024, at Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway, Seattle 98122). 20 Free for Everyone tickets will be distributed 1hr before each performance on a first come, first served basis. Intiman Members receive 30% off, and group sales discounts are available by emailing groupsales@intiman.org.