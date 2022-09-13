Intiman And The Williams Project Announce Co-Production THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

Intiman Theatre and The Williams Project have formed a partnership to co-produce The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Ryan Guzzo Purcell this winter.

This will mark the first time Hansberry's play has been professionally produced in Seattle. It will show February 7-25, 2023 at the Erickson Theatre (1524 Harvard Ave. Seattle 98122) as part of Intiman's residency at Seattle Central College. The two companies are thrilled to collaborate again after Intiman presented The Williams Project's Orpheus Descending in 2015 to rave reviews.

It's Greenwich Village in 1964, and Sidney Brustein's living room is the place to be. The neighborhood bohemians gather here to drink, listen to records, and argue about politics, art, and sex. Soon, Sidney stumbles into owning a local newspaper and the arguments become more heated. With a marriage on the rocks, no money, and friends advocating for different causes, this aging idealist is forced to decide what he truly believes. Brimming with humor and pulling no punches, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window asks us all: how much are you willing to sacrifice to live your ideals?

"This is a play about intersectionality and identity politics before either had a name," says Ryan Guzzo Purcell, Artistic Director of The Williams Project and the play's director. "Lorraine Hansberry was a Black, queer, upper-middle class woman in an interracial marriage and she brings her full self to the play. She is grappling with queerness, her disillusionment with white liberals, and the battle between moderation and militancy. And she might have the best ear for dialogue of any playwright, ever."

The Chicago Tribune says: "an extraordinary play, a drama so infused with emotional intelligence, linguistic treasures and the human conditions of dread and longing that it keeps you bolt-upright in your seat."

"Some of my most visceral and engaging experiences as an audience member have been at The Williams Project productions," says Jennifer Zeyl, Artistic Director of Intiman Theatre. "Their mission to pay artists a living wage is in complete accord with Intiman's - we are stronger together!"

Next up, The Williams Project will present James Baldwin's The Amen Corner in partnership with LANGSTON from Oct 29-Nov 20 at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, with tickets available now at thewilliamsproject.org. Next week, Intiman will announce more information on their 2022-23 season.

A limited number of advance tickets for The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window are available now at intiman.org. Advance ticket buyers will receive premium reserved seats.