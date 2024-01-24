IMAGINE MONET Immersive Exhibition of Radical Beauty To Host Grand Opening Event on Valentine's Day At Tacoma Armory

Tacoma Arts Live presents Imagine Monet, created by Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, open Wednesday, February 14 through Sunday, April 14, 2024. Tickets to this unique experience are on sale now.

Claude Monet was a revolutionary artist who upset the social scene of his time. He is known for initiating Impressionism and as a pioneer of abstraction. Today, he is admired as one of the most influential artists of all time. Imagine Monet pays tribute to the artist's paintings and life, offering an authentic experience for children and adults, novices, and art lovers. The exhibition's creators, Mauger and Baron of lililillilil, have created a discovery room designed to educate guests on Claude Monet's life and work before they step into the immersive space.

The exhibit is a 30-minute experience where audiences are immersed in over 200 projected paintings. Benches are provided for a contemplative pause. Guests can also enjoy a post-exhibit space designed as a French town square that includes a café, a community art making space, and a gift shop. The post-exhibit space is also available for private parties and special events.

The Grand Opening Special Event on Valentine's Day is from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and include a specialty box of locally made chocolates. There will be live music from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Imagine Monet will run Thursdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Tacoma Armory. Reserved Timed Entry tickets are $34 on weekdays and $39 on weekends. Children under the age of 5 are free.

Discounts are available for Students, Military, Tacoma Arts Live Contributors, and Tacoma Art Museum Members. Discounts are also available for large groups. Groups of 10 or more can purchase by calling the Tacoma Arts Live Box Office. Special rates are available for private exhibit experiences, along with group event space.

Tickets to Imagine Monet are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.