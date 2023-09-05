Harlequin to Present SIP, SAVOUR, AND SUPPORT: An Evening To Benefit Harlequin Productions

Harlequin Productions is throwing its annual fundraiser on Saturday, October 7, 2023 - an evening celebrating and raising funds for the theatrical work that Harlequin creates and the community it treasures.

The benefit will begin at 6:00 PM in the Washington Center Black Box. Attendees will enjoy appetizers from Jean Pierre's Three16 and a no-host bar. Entertainment includes a silent auction, as well as the opportunity to mingle with members of Harlequin's staff, Board, and artists from previous seasons and productions.

At 7:00 PM a live auction will begin, hosted by Joe Hyer. Following the live auction, the evening will conclude with a selection of desserts.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHO - Harlequin Productions

WHAT - Sip, Savour, and Support: An Evening to Benefit Harlequin Productions

WHEN - October 7, 2023. Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the live auction at 7:00 PM

WHERE - Washington Center for the Performing Arts Black Box Theater

512 Washinton St SE, Olympia WA 98501

PRICE - $75

TICKETS - Click Here or via Auctria at https://auctria.events/SipSavourSupport

Harlequin Productions is a professional not-for-profit theater company in Olympia, WA. We seek to invigorate, educate, and empower our community and all people to feel more, think more, play more, and judge less through the mirror of real live theatre.