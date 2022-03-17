HEROES & VILLAINS: THE ART OF THE DISNEY COSTUME Set To Close At MoPOP

After 10 months on view in Seattle at the Museum of Pop Culture, the popular exhibition Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume - developed in collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives - closes April 17, 2022.

The exhibition immerses visitors in the world of Disney, illustrating how our understanding of its iconic characters is shaped through the artistry and creativity of its costumes. The exhibition made its first worldwide appearance outside of Disney's D23 Expo at MoPOP and from Seattle will travel to The Henry Ford in Dearborn, MI. More information about the exhibition is at MoPOP.org/HeroesAndVillains.

Featuring more than 70 original pieces and spanning more than 6,000 square feet of museum space, the exhibition explores the vision, process, and craft used to create the costumes worn by some of the biggest names in entertainment. Visitors will see ball gowns, sorcerers' capes, military uniforms, tiaras, and, of course, glass slippers, from some of Disney's toughest villains and kindest heroes, many on custom mannequins, as well as photographs and a special film.

Of the exhibition experience, Yelp reviewers shared great praise like "it was a highlight of our Seattle trip" (Lana R. / Reedley, CA) and "That exhibit was absolutely fantastic, and I'm not even a Disney nor a movie person. That really made the visit for me" (Amanda J. / Louisville, KY), and "we felt like kids reliving our favorite movies, characters, and themes" (Natalie W. / Indianapolis, IN).

"'Heroes and Villains' captures our visitors' imaginations and gave them new perspectives on the ingenuity, artistry, and effort that goes into costuming," said Jacob McMurray, MoPOP's director of curatorial, collections, and exhibits. "We were so proud to host this show that our fans will be talking about for years to come."

Once the exhibition closes, MoPOP staff will be hard at work preparing an exciting new exhibition to fill the third-floor space, with an announcement of the opening coming this spring.