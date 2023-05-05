HELLO, DOLLY! Comes To Village Theatre This Summer

Starring the incomparable Bobbi Kotula as Dolly Gallagher Levi, Hello, Dolly! triumphantly comes to Village Theatre this summer. Revered as one of the greatest collections of songs in all of musical theatre history, this legendary musical follows the romantic and comedic exploits of Dolly Gallagher Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things." Hello, Dolly! celebrates a brilliant pioneering woman forging her own path in a world that constantly underestimates her.

Village Theatre's upcoming production is directed by Timothy McCuen Piggee (Broadway's Catch Me If You Can) with choreography by Kathryn Van Meter (Village Theatre's The Book Club Play, MISS STEP) and music direction by Bruce Monroe (Village Theatre's Singin' in the Rain, My Fair Lady).

"The return of Hello, Dolly! to Village Theatre is a return to joy, to humor, and to infectious optimism," says Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. "With a dream team led by the brilliant director Timothy McCuen Piggee and the incomparable Bobbi Kotula, Hello, Dolly! will be a great old-fashioned theatre classic, performed with wit, creativity, and a cast and orchestra that can't be beat. They don't make them like this anymore, and you won't want to miss this spectacular and winning production."

Bobbi Kotula (Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi) is joined by a stellar cast including Markcus Blair (Cornelius Hackl), Rhys Daly (Barnaby Tucker), Candice Song Donehoo (Mrs. Rose/Ensemble/Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi U/S), Allen Fitzpatrick (Horace Vandergelder), Sarah "SG" Garcia (Minnie Fay), Nehemiah Hooks (Ambrose Kemper), Tony Lawson (Judge/Ensemble), Tatum Ludlam (Ermengarde), John David Scott (Rudolph/ Ensemble), Jessica Skerritt (Irene Malloy), and Karen Skrinde (Ernestina).

Additional ensemble members include Augustine Ardiente, Gabriel Corey (Dance Captain), Anteia DeLaney, Erin Herrick, Lisa Kwak, Hayley Martin, Antonio Mitchell, Mackenzie Neusiok, Christopher Sweet, Franco Weaver, Shelby Willis, and Josh Wingerter.

Understudies include Brandi Birdsong (Ernestina U/S, Mrs. Rose U/S, Ensemble Swing), Anteia DeLaney (Minnie Fay U/S), Lisa Kwak (Ermengarde U/S), Tony Lawson (Horace Vandergelder U/S), Hayley Martin (Irene Malloy U/S), Antonio Mitchell (Cornelius Hackl U/S), Taylor Stütz (Ensemble Swing), Christopher Sweet (Ambrose Kemper U/S), Jeffery Wallace II (Ensemble Swing), Franco Weaver (Barnaby Tucker U/S), and Tricia Zuskind (Ensemble Swing).

Creating the nostalgic world of Hello, Dolly! is the creative team: Scenic Designer Carey Wong, Costume Designer Esther Garcia, Lighting Designer Colin K. Bills, Sound Designer Rob Witmer, and Stage Manager Miranda C. Pratt. They're joined by Associate Director Jes Spencer, Associate Choreographer Charlie Johnson, Associate Music Director Michael Matlock, Associate Scenic Designer Charlotte Emrys, Associate Lighting Designer Casey Price, Dramaturg Sonja Lowe, Assistant Stage Managers Laurel Nichols and Anna Vraney, Production Assistant Ana Sepehri, Intimacy Director Sarah Harlett, and Dialect Coach Gin Hammond.

Director Timothy McCuen Piggee shares with us the importance of presenting this classic musical in 2023: "Why this play now? It is no secret that the events of the last three years have shifted our perspectives in ways that have yet to fully reveal themselves to us. Living in the midst of such uncertainty, and isolation have left many of us feeling unmoored. The previous iterations of ourselves may no longer be even recognizable, and yet here we are," said Piggee. "The themes of reclamation, restoration, and reconnection are the driving forces in Hello, Dolly! My hope is that audiences embrace the notion of coming alive again, as they watch the indefatigable Dolly Levi come into full bloom."

Hello, Dolly! is performing at Village Theatre in Issaquah May 24-July 2, 2023 and Everett July 7-30, 2023. Tickets are available now through the Village Theatre Box Office at (425) 392-2202 or online at VillageTheatre.org/Dolly.