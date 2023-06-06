HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Returns to Seattle This Month

ArtsWest will present the final show in its 2022-23 Season: BEGIN IT – Hedwig & the Angry Inch (by John Cameron Mitchell with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask). This groundbreaking rock musical will return to the ArtsWest stage after five years with its original star, Nicholas Japaul Bernard in the iconic role of Hedwig. Aside Bernard in the role of Yitzhak is the powerhouse vocalist and performer Kataka Corn and the Angry Inch will be portrayed by Seattle-based multimedia artist, Michael B. Maine. The musical runs from June 29 – July 23, 2023 at ArtsWest, marking the perfect grand finale to a month of Pride celebrations in Seattle.

Hedwig & the Angry Inch tells the electrifying story of Hedwig, a German emigrant who suffered a botched sex-change operation, as she travels the country in hopeless romantic pursuit of her former lover. First a hit on stage and again on screen, John Cameron Mitchell’s hard-rock tale of transformation has earned critical acclaim and a legion of fans across the world.

Beyond the thrill of its bold, unapologetic music and lyrics, Hedwig & the Angry Inch is a powerful, and penetrating portrait of a performer grappling with their identity through music. Since its Off-Broadway premiere in 1998, this production has defied categorization, blending elements of rock music, comedy, drama, and glam rock aesthetics. At its core, the story explores themes of self-discovery, and the resilience of the human spirit when faced with great odds.

ArtsWest’s production of Hedwig & The Angry Inch promises to be an extraordinary event, offering an immersive and transformative experience for theater and music lovers alike, under the direction of Eddie DeHais with Music Direction by Aaron Norman.

"Ever since Nick created his iconic portrayal of Hedwig in our 2018 production, audiences have been asking when we would bring it back,” says Artistic Director Mathew Wright. “A year ago, we decided the time would be now, and the piece has only grown in relevance since. It's been thrilling to watch Nick and Eddie re-examine what this classic work has to offer to our moment, and to watch the team create a whole new world for Nick's Hedwig to inhabit.”

ArtsWest will present Hedwig & the Angry Inch Wednesdays through Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.

Cast

Hedwig – Nicholas Japaul Bernard

Yitzhak – Kataka Corn

The Angry Inch – Michael B. Maine

Creative Team

Directed by Eddie DeHais

Stage Manager – Jessamyn Bateman-lino

Music Director – Aaron Norman

Music Producer – Greg Fields

Multimedia Designer – Michael B. Maine

Lighting Designer – Chih-hung Shao

Costume Designer – Taya Pyne

Scenic Designer – Jordan Cooper

Sound Engineering – Spencer Behm

Set Dresser – Antonieta Carpio

Assistant Lighting Designer – Anna Shih

Assistant Stage Manager - Kimberly Le