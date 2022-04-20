HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Opens At Metropolitan Performing Arts, May 5

Metropolitan Performing Arts Community Theater Project presents Heathers the Musical!

This high-octane black-comedy rock musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, performs on the Metropolitan Performing Arts stage May 5th-22nd, 2022.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

This production features a cast of 15 actors from the Vancouver and Portland area. Directed by Paul Angelo with musical direction by Jennifer Davies and choreography by Shannon Jung. "Heathers was ahead of its time and is more relevant now than it was 30 years ago" - Paul Angelo, director.

Performances run for three weekends only, with limited seating inside the black box theater at Metropolitan Performing Arts. It is suggested for mature audiences only due to adult situations, suggested drug use, killing, bullying and explicit language.

Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks when inside the theater. Come early and enjoy a signature drink at the bar before the show. May 14th is PRIDE night where proceeds of all ticket sales will be donated to the Queer Youth Resource Center. Come early and enjoy a special PRIDE treat before the show!

Tickets for Heathers the Musical are $16 (Students/Seniors/Military), $20 (General Admission and $5 (Arts for All/SNAP). Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 7:00pm. Tickets are available online at www.MetropolitanPerformingArts.org. Heathers is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.