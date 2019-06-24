HBO and The Phluid Project Host EUPHORIA Pop-Up Shops & Screenings

HBO will spotlight the new drama series EUPHORIA by teaming up with THE PHLUID PROJECT, a gender-free retail brand grounded in community and concept, to create pop-up shops in three markets across the country. The retail spaces will be open to the general public for one day only in: San Francisco (7/8), Seattle (7/10) and Miami (7/12). The first 25 guests to visit the pop-up in each city will receive exclusive EUPHORIA x THE PHLUID PROJECT tote bags designed by The Phluid Project's Kristina Keenan. The totes will then be available for purchase with proceeds entirely benefitting THE TREVOR PROJECT, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. HBO will match the funds raised.



These binary-breaking shopping experiences will serve as safe spaces for openness, inclusivity and dialogue. The public will have the opportunity to shop the THE PHLUID PROJECT's curated gender-free apparel, purchase accessories and partake in unique activations. Click HERE for more information on activation locations and hours.



Following the pop-up shopping experience, EUPHORIA cast members Hunter Schafer (Jules) and Barbie Ferreira (Kat) will join guests for an invite-only screening and discussion of the drama series' fourth episode. The conversation will be moderated by THE PHLUID PROJECT's Preston Souza.

"The show and its characters' stories resonate with members of the Phluid Project community, as well as with our mission, to challenge the boundaries of humanity," shares The Phluid Project founder Rob Smith. "We are thrilled to be partnering with HBO to foster these important conversations and dialogues and to shed light and insight on a movement, as well as support an underrepresented community."

Pop-up shop details:

San Francisco: July 8, 10am to 10pm | Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St

Seattle: July 10, 10am to 10pm | Neumos, 925 E Pike St

Miami: July 12, 12pm to 6:30pm | 2775 NW 3rd Ave



EUPHORIA continues its eight-episode season on Sunday nights (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO. Multimedia superstar Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming") heads the ensemble cast of the show, which follows a group of high-school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. The series is created and written by Sam Levinson (HBO's "The Wizard of Lies"), who also directs five episodes.



Other executive producers include Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis; transgender consultant, Scott Turner Schofield; consultant, Jeremy O. Harris. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.



The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You