Grand Kyiv Ballet Makes Seattle Premiere With SNOW WHITE in December

The captivating show is scheduled to run for a matinee and evening performance each day from December 20 to December 23, 2023.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Grand Kyiv Ballet has announced the enchanting ballet production of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," featuring the esteemed principal dancers from the National Opera of Ukraine - prima ballerina Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov. This highly anticipated performance will grace the stage of the prestigious Paramount Theatre in Seattle offering unrivaled elegance, artistic excellence, and mesmerizing storytelling.

The captivating show is scheduled to run for a matinee and evening performance each day from December 20 to December 23, 2023.

Tickets are now on sale.  More information and tickets can be found here: Click Here

With an illustrious career at the renowned National Opera of Ukraine, Kukhar is a distinguished artist, holding the prestigious titles of People's Artist of Ukraine and the Order of Princess Olga of the 3rd degree. Recognized for her versatility and exceptional technique, she has garnered international acclaim, captivating audiences with performances that resonate on a profound emotional level. Oleksandr Stoianov, the Principal Dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine, also serves as the Artistic Director of the "Grand Kyiv Ballet."
 

What makes this tour truly extraordinary is its noble purpose - to support the renovation of the Kyiv State Choreographic College, a cornerstone institution in Ukraine that has nurtured generations of exceptionally talented dancers.

The current circumstances are a mixture of heartache and inspiration. Kateryna and Oleksandr, who now call Seattle their temporary home due to the conflict in Ukraine, were continents away when the war erupted. Kateryna was in Berlin with her students from the Kyiv State Ballet College, where they achieved remarkable success, winning 6 medals for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Oleksandr was in France, preparing for their final performance in Menton. Just prior, they rehearsed "Giselle" together, a poignant moment amidst the turmoil unfolding back home. Originally planning to return to Kyiv, their lives were upended when they received news of the war's outbreak and bombings in 'Boryspil' at 5 a.m.

This resilient couple, parents to two children, undertook extraordinary efforts to ensure their children's safety. With the assistance of friends, they tirelessly worked to evacuate their children from Ukraine. Regrettably, not all their relatives could be relocated to a fully secure location, as Kateryna's parents bravely chose to remain in Kyiv, demonstrating unwavering strength in the face of adversity.

Grand Kyiv Ballet is proud to announce that all proceeds from this event will be directed towards the renovation efforts of the Kyiv State Choreographic College in Kyiv. By attending the performance, audiences not only bear witness to a captivating ballet but also contribute to the preservation and enhancement of this esteemed institution.

Save the date and join us from December 20 to December 23, 2023, at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle for enchanting performances of magic and artistic prowess as "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" takes center stage. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" a timeless fairy tale brought to life on stage through breathtaking choreography, lavish costumes, and an exceptional cast. Inspired by the beloved Disney animated movie, this ballet adaptation seamlessly merges the musical motifs of renowned Polish composer Bogdan Pavlovsky, creating a magical fusion that transcends generations and captivates viewers of all ages.

 




