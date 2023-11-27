Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

Gaisma Theater Group to Present Company Launch Party And New Works Concert

Join Seattle's newest theater company for an evening of performances by local writers and performers.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Gaisma Theater Group to Present Company Launch Party And New Works Concert

Gaisma Theatre Group, Seattle's newest theatre company, will officially launch with a party and new works concert on December 4 at Fremont Abbey Arts Center (4272 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103).

Gaisma's mission is to support the musical theatre writers of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. The evening will feature performances by local writers and performers Roze Hsu, John Allman featuring Lucas Delamarter and Savanna Lynn, Koyrn Orcutt with Michael Nutting, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, and Jasmine Joshua feat. Malex Reed, Juniper Johns, Maddie Nibble, and Kaelee Bolme, The event is hosted by company co-founder Pauls Macs.

About Gaisma Theatre Group

Gaisma Theatre Group is officially forming as a company after being in development for two years. Gaisma is the Latvian word for light. The genesis of the company began during the dark and difficult days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Seattle theatre continues to emerge from the pandemic, the goal for the company is to serve the musical theatre writers of Seattle in an engaged and authentic way. Gaisma Theatre Group consists of: Aaron Norman, Ayana Uriu, Jeremy Steckler, Justin Tran, and Pauls Macs.

Tickets for the launch party and concert range from $5-$25 and can be purchased at Click Here.


