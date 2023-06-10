GREASE to Open Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's 2023 Season

To celebrate the film's 45th anniversary and honor the late Olivia Newton-John, Spokane Valley Summer Theatre will open its season with the world's best-loved musical Grease June 16 - July 2.

With a hip-shaking rock 'n' roll score featuring hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and "We Go Together," Grease celebrates Rydell High's class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory.

Directed by Yvonne A.K. Johnson, music directed by David Brewster, and choreographed by Andrea Olsen, this classic show will come to life with all the iconic moments and a few surprises. Starring Dylan James as Danny Zuko and Noelle Fries as Sandy, this original high school musical is sure to be a hit!

Dylan James is entering his junior year at Belmont University studying for a BFA in musical theatre and made his company debut last year as Davey in Newsies. 17-year-old Noelle Fries has performed with the company multiple times in her career, including Mary Lennox (The Secret Garden) and Little Red Riding Hood (Into the Woods).

The cast is rounded out by Ellie Parish (Rizzo), Kismet Candland (Frenchy), Alexandra Lewis (Marty), Adeline Kraft (Jan), Jameson Elton (Kenickie), Jordan Overturf (Sonny Latierri), Evan Schultz (Roger), Daniel Renz (Doody), Skyler Kelley (Vince Fontaine), Reese Weddle (Cha-Cha), Taylor Lupo (Johnny Casino), Alexis Meeker (Miss Lynch), Ben Reincke (Eugene), Elly Sims (Patty Simcox), Gunnar Rorholm (Teen Angel), Ashley Cleveland, Dahlia Kothare, Ruby Krajic (The Pink Ladies), Quinn Gamon, Anthony Larsen, Travis Villines (Burger Palace Boys).

Tickets on sale now at Click Here or through the box office at (509) 368-7897.