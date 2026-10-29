GAY APPAREL to Return to Seattle Opera for Holiday Performances

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Seattle's favorite opera-singing drag queen Anita Spritzer is bringing her newest holiday confection, Gay Apparel, back to Seattle Opera this December. Together with pianist Jay Rozendaal and a few special guests, Spritzer serves up a classic Christmas special in operatic drag, complete with festive tunes, holiday gags, and heartfelt stories.

“Gay Apparel is a big, gay, holiday celebration full of hilarity, nostalgia, and good vibes,” said Spritzer, who debuted the show in 2025 with three packed performances at the Opera Center. “Last year's Gay Apparel was everything I could have dreamed of and more, so it means a lot to me to get the chance to step back into this space of happiness, joy, and love during a crazy time. We have some exciting new things in store this time around—as well as a few surprises—to make this year's show bigger and gayer than ever.”

Spritzer has become a fixture at Seattle Opera through annual events like Gay Apparel and her Halloween drag show, Queens of the Night, in addition to solo appearances like 2024's recital Divo to Diva. Spritzer's alter ego, John Marzano, is a regular on the Seattle Opera mainstage, and recently appeared this October in Seattle Opera's Salome.

Gay Apparel runs for four performances, December 11–19. The performance on Thursday, December 17, is a relaxed performance. Perfect for first-time audiences, those looking for a more casual experience, and individuals with sensitivity concerns or disabilities, Seattle Opera's relaxed performances feature several adaptations to the audience experience to make them more accessible. The performance itself will have no changes, and all patrons are welcome.

Black Artists Market

To kick off the holiday season, Seattle Opera is bringing back its perennially popular Black Artists Market in partnership with ARTE NOIR. The free holiday market features an array of crafts, gifts, and treats made by two dozen local Black artists, artisans, and Black-owned small businesses. Following the success of last year's event, the market will once again span two days, running 6–9 PM on Friday, December 4, at Midtown Square in the Central District and 11 AM–5 PM on Saturday, December 5, at the Opera Center.

“This is our fourth year hosting the market, and it's become an annual holiday tradition for shoppers, artisans, and business owners,” said Co-Director of Programs and Partnerships Lokela Alexander Minami. “The market has become one of my favorite events on the calendar—I love seeing the enthusiasm on the faces of the shoppers who come through our building. I invite everyone to join us and discover handmade gifts, one-of-a-kind decorations, and delectable treats, all while supporting local artistry and celebrating community.”

The event at the Opera Center coincides with both the Seattle Christmas Market and Urban Craft Uprising's Winter Show at Seattle Center, providing a full day's worth of activities and holiday shopping opportunities. Black Artists Market shoppers at the Opera Center will be serenaded throughout the day by local Black singers, including Yusef Seevers, Ibidunni Ojikutu, and Brandi Birdsong, performing a variety of holiday and operatic favorites.

Event Details

Black Artists Market

Midtown Square (2301 E Union Street, Seattle, WA 98122)

Friday, December 4, 6:00–9:00 PM

The Opera Center (363 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109)

Saturday, December 5, 11:00 AM–5:00 PM

Curated in partnership with ARTE NOIR. Admission is free. More information at seattleopera.org/market.

Anita Spritzer's Gay Apparel

Tagney Jones Hall at the Opera Center (363 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109)

Friday, December 11, at 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 13, at 4:00 PM

Thursday, December 17, at 7:30 PM (relaxed performance)

Saturday, December 19, at 7:30 PM

Host and singer: Anita Spritzer

Piano: Jay Rozendaal

Performance time: approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with 1 intermission. Tickets $69, more information at seattleopera.org/gayapparel.

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