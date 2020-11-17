FOR Theater Anonymous Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIVESTREAM

The 14/48 Projects updates its annual holiday tradition to a virtual experience with Theater Anonymous presents It's a Wonderful Livestream on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm PST. We've taken our special stage adaptation of the timeless classic It's a Wonderful Life and have adapted it into a theatrical online presentation starring local Seattle talent. This heartwarming play is the best way to kick off your holiday season as you watch with people from across the globe.



The premise of Theater Anonymous is simple. Nobody knows the cast, not even the cast. Approximately 30 actors have been selected through an invitation process and each will rehearse virtually one-on-one with directors never meeting their fellow actors. Actors must take an oath of secrecy and are allowed to tell only one other person on earth that they are participating. Who will be the next George Bailey? Who will play Mary? Potter? Clarence? Nobody knows, and that's the fun of it.

"It's a Wonderful Life" (based on the Frank Capra film and the short story by Philip Van Doren Stern) was adapted for the stage by Shawn Belyea and Jodi-Paul Wooster. Directed by José Amador and Aviona Rodriguez Brown with Reginald André Jackson, Stan Shields, and Anuhea Brown.

Theater Anonymous presents It's a Wonderful Livestream will be available for online viewing starting Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 7:00pm PST. Tickets are available now at http://click4tix.com/anonymous.

Shows View More Seattle Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You