Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Enrico Chapela's Electric Violin Concerto for Pekka Kuusisto to Premiere at Seattle Symphony in November

Performances run from November 3-6.

Seattle News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 24, 2022  
Enrico Chapela's Electric Violin Concerto for Pekka Kuusisto to Premiere at Seattle Symphony in November

Enrico Chapela's Antiphaser, a concerto for electric violin, performed by renowned violinist Pekka Kuusisto, the Seattle Symphony, and conductor Alexander Shelley will have its world premiere from November 3-6 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle. The November 3 performance will be available to livestream on Seattle Symphony Live and will be viewable on demand for two weeks following the initial airdate.

Antiphaser studies the ever-shifting, ever-complementary relationship between the Earth and its moon: When one waxes, the other wanes; if one is new, the other is full; when the Earth casts a shadow over the moon, we witness a lunar eclipse while the moon experiences a solar eclipse. The work's four movements represent different planetary phases, from the complementary perspectives of the Earth and Moon: I. The Earth-Full / The Moon-New; II. The Earth-Waning / The Moon-Waxing; III. The Earth-New / The Moon-Full; IV. The Earth-Solar Eclipse / The Moon-Lunar Eclipse.

Chapela describes the vibrant imagery that inspires the score:

"At totality, solar rays bend through Earth's atmosphere coating the full face of the Moon with a gloomy red glow, which is seen at the near side as a fiery halo engulfing the darkened planet ... Earthlings inside the gloom zone can see the bloody moon rising at dawn."

Antiphaser continues Chapela's boundary-breaking writing for electronic instruments. MAGNETAR, his acclaimed 2011 electric cello concerto for cellist Johannes Moser, was inspired by Chapela's fascination with the electromagnetic energy of the electric cello, leading him to write the piece around magnetars, the biggest magnetic fields in the universe. Other works exploring Chapela's fascination with the universe and the solar system include his 2016 orchestral work Antikythera, inspired by an ancient device used to calculate the position of stars and planets in the sky, and Lo Nato es Neta (2003) for rock trio and acoustic quintets, which explores Chapela's own astral chart.

Following the world premiere of Antiphaser, Chapela sees additional performances in the US this season: conductor Eckart Preu leads the Long Beach Symphony in Chapela's Rotor on November 19 and brings the piece to Portland Symphony Orchestra on April 2-3, 2023.

Photo Credit: Bernd Uhlig


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE GHOST TRAIN Opens At Centerstage Theatre in OctoberTHE GHOST TRAIN Opens At Centerstage Theatre in October
September 23, 2022

Centerstage Theatre launches their 2022-2023 season with the creepy thriller, The Ghost Train.  Just in time for Halloween, it runs from October 7-30, 2022 with three weekly performances at the Knutzen Family Theater on Dumas Bay in Federal Way, WA.  This long-running comedy-mystery has delighted audiences for almost 100 years.
Seattle Rep Selects D.A. Navoti as Second Native Artist-in-ResidenceSeattle Rep Selects D.A. Navoti as Second Native Artist-in-Residence
September 22, 2022

Seattle Rep has has selected its second Native Artist-in-Residence, D.A. Navoti, a multidisciplinary storyteller, writer, and composer. This Seattle Rep program aims to highlight Native voices and educate audiences through art, discussion, and community engagement.
Video: Get A Peek At THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION Featuring Hunter Foster, Megan Reinking & MoreVideo: Get A Peek At THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION Featuring Hunter Foster, Megan Reinking & More
September 21, 2022

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation is now in previews, with opening night on September 22, 2022. Performances play through October 2, 2022. The production stars Hunter Foster as Clark Griswold, Megan Reinking as Ellen Griswold, and more! See video highlights from the world premiere musical!
Museum of Pop Culture's Halloween Bash 'Fashionably Undead' to Return This OctoberMuseum of Pop Culture's Halloween Bash 'Fashionably Undead' to Return This October
September 21, 2022

The Museum of Pop Culture's epic Halloween bash Fashionably Undead is returning after a multi-year hiatus! On Saturday, October 29, don your scariest costume and make your way to the museum for the Halloween dance party of the season.
David Sedaris Comes to Benaroya Hall in NovemberDavid Sedaris Comes to Benaroya Hall in November
September 21, 2022

Tickets are selling fast to David Sedaris' upcoming event at Benaroya Hall on Sunday, November 20, 2021, at 7pm. Sedaris returns to Seattle for his annual reading and book signing.