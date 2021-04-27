Eli Anderson Joins Seattle Theatre Group as the New Talent Buyer for the Historic Neptune Theatre

Longtime concert promoter and lifelong Pacific Northwest resident Eli Anderson has joined the programming department at Seattle Theatre Group and will be in charge of booking shows at the Neptune Theatre and designing a long term strategy for live streaming. "Eli has over 13 years experience booking in Seattle. He is a true 24/7 music fan and has earned a stellar reputation for being fair, honest, and fun and having an exceptional ear for identifying up and coming talent. We look forward to him applying his passion, good humor, and curatorial vision to the Neptune and helping STG reach bold new heights as we enter a new era." says Adam Zacks, STG's Chief Programming Officer.

In his own words:

"Eli Anderson was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and graduated from Seattle University in 2004 with a BA in English Literature. Before joining STG he served as the Talent Buyer for the Crocodile from 2007 until 2011. In 2012 he moved to become the Senior Talent Buyer for Neumos and Barboza as well as the Programming Manager for the Capitol Hill Block Party. He has been a devotee of music and vinyl records since his early teens. Despite this, he is married with one very cool daughter."

Photo credit: Charlie Anderson