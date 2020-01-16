Disney's FROZEN is Coming to The Paramount

Casting has been announced for the Seattle engagement of Disney's Frozen. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony Award®-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive four-week premiere engagement at The Paramount Theatre beginning Friday, February 7, with performances playing through Sunday, March 1 at 1pm. Opening night is set for Saturday, February 8 at 8pm.

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven, as well as Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

In Seattle, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm (with a matinee performance at 1pm on Thursday, February 27), Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm and Sundays at 1pm and 6:30pm (except for Sunday, March 1 when the final performance is at 1pm). There will be a sensory-friendly performance of Frozen on Saturday, February 22 at 2pm. This show will be performed in a supportive and judgment free environment for families and friends with children or adults affected by autism or other sensory issues to enjoy the shared experience of live theatre. For more information, please visit stgpresents.org/sensory-friendly.

The full schedule for the Seattle engagement of Frozen can be found here: https://seattle.broadway.com/shows/disneys-frozen/

Tickets start at $25 and are available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday through Friday, 10am to 6pm). The VIP Ticket Package which includes the best seats in the theatre and the Ultimate Fan Pack, with three exclusive merchandise items are also available. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets by calling 206.701.8383.

Frozen is part of the 2019/2020 Broadway at The Paramount series, presented by Seattle Theatre Group, with support from Brotherton Cadillac as the official auto sponsor and The Hotel Theodore as the official sponsor hotel.

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits The Lion King and Aladdin on tour across North America, and the critics agree, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News). Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at the legendary St. James Theatre, its New York home where it is currently celebrating its second smash year.

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" exclaims the Evening Standard, and The Telegraph declares, "Frozen will burn up Broadway for years to come!"

In addition to the North American tour and Broadway companies, Frozen's global footprint will soon expand to include London, Australia, Japan, and Hamburg.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway and across the country in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You