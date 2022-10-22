Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIWALI: LIGHTS OF INDIA to Showcase Music, Dance, and Martial Arts at Seattle Center Today

The event takes place today, Saturday, Oct. 22.

Oct. 22, 2022  

Seattle Center Festál continues with Diwali: Lights of India, Saturday, Oct. 22, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. The festival, organized by Northwest Share, is free and open to the public.

Diwali: Lights of India showcases the arts and culture of India, adapted from and closely following the most popular annual festival celebrated in India. This year's festival will feature nationally and internationally known artists with educational content, as well as classical, contemporary and folk Indian dances, plus other musical and dance entertainment produced and presented by local youth dance schools.

A flower mandala (rangoli) floor arrangement will be a decorative feature of the festival. Along with a henna booth, face painting and hands-on activities, there will be something for everyone.

This Diwali festival will host a martial arts session and offer free vegetarian food-a large part of Northwest Share's mission to feed everyone through their vegetarian food trucks that distribute free food to thousands of people across Washington. There will also be an Indian chai corner, a saree booth, shopping opportunities presented by vendors, a puppetry show and workshop for children.

About Northwest Share

Northwest Share is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Seattle, founded in 2000 to promote arts, culture, tradition, heritage, education, health and humanities. Northwest Share organizes many arts and cultural festivals all around Washington State in partnership with City of Redmond, One Redmond Foundation, City of Bellevue, City of Issaquah, Festál, Seattle Center, Washington State Parks, Northwest Folklife, etc. The organization also runs a free vegetarian food truck and distributes free food to people.

More information on the festival is available at seattlecenter.com andnwshare.org.

About Seattle Center Festál

Seattle Center Festál cultivates a deeper understanding of the cultures and ethnic diversity that contribute to the rich vibrancy of the Pacific Northwest. This unique series links together 24 free festivals presented on weekends from February to November, each with its own cultural focus, identity, and range of engaging activities. 2022 commemorates the 25th Anniversary of Festál, ushering in a new era of hybrid programs during this return to in-person events. Seattle Center Festál is where the world will gather to celebrate the people, the places, the stories, the traditions, and the next 25 years of innovation. Seattle Center Festál is produced in partnership with 24 different community groups and supported by 4Culture, City of Seattle, and Seattle Center Foundation. Festál is also part of the ArtsFund Cultural Partners Network.

About Seattle Center

Seattle Center is celebrating 60 years with all that is "New, Now, and Next" as Seattle's hub for arts, sports, community events, and cultural festivals. Originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the dynamic 74-acre campus has transformed over the years to respond to, reflect, and represent the region's ever-broadening community. Seattle Center and its iconic International Fountain are often referred to as the "Heart of Seattle," serving as a treasured community gathering place where the local, regional, national, and international visitors come together every day. Today more than 30 cultural, educational, sports and entertainment organizations reside on the grounds, along with a diverse variety of public programs and thousands of events attracting more than 12 million visitors each year. At Seattle Center, part of Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena, our purpose is to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments that delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities. Activities at the Center generate $1.864 billion in business activity and $631 million in labor income.


