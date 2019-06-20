Copious Expands Staff, Welcoming Aviona Rodriguez Brown As Managing Director

Following the exciting announcement of Copious Love Productions new Artistic Director, Kathryn Stewart, the company is pleased to announce the addition of Aviona Rodriguez Brown as the Copious venue Managing Director.

After taking over the Ballard Underground venue in January 2019, "Copious" follows the same mission of it's parent organization, Copious Love Productions. The space is focused on cultivating original performing arts and supporting interactive experiences for a more vibrant community of artists and audiences. By booking Producing Artists with no venue fee and a simple door split, Copious hopes to make our local arts scene as accessible as possible.



A note from Aviona:

"I am honored to be taking on the role of Managing Director at Copious! As a Seattlite, I am so happy that this space in Ballard has been transformed and preserved by a theater company with so much love and acceptance for all people and art forms across the board. I am excited to bring my many avenues of art [visual, musical, theatrical, and organizational] to a place where they will thrive and grow together. This is an opportunity to personally challenge myself to expand my knowledge into theatrical business management and continue to create open safe spaces."

A note from Lacy:

"I am humbled to be working with such amazing artists on our team. With Kathryn leading the front lines of Copious Love Productions and Aviona managing the Copious venue, we are set up to create some incredible opportunities in our industry. The future of our company is bright with our new capacities to nurture original art in this city. Aviona has consistently impressed me with her advocacy and the work she has created in Seattle, we are so fortunate to have her on our team. I am truly looking forward to what is to come!"





