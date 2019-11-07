ChoralSounds To Present Huge Holiday Choral Concerts

On December 14 & 15, the entire Northwest Associated Arts choral family will present their annual Christmas program at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien. This choral extravaganza, titled Christmas Sounds in Burien features five choruses, over 150 singers ages 8 to 92, and is one of Burien's unique holiday traditions. From beloved favorites like The Wexford Carol, White Christmas and Deck the Halls to a joyful sing-a-long the entire audience enjoys.

On December 6, for one performance only, ChoralSounds Northwest and VocalSounds Northwest return to the Eastside accompanied by a string quartet. This festive concert will be at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Bellevue and features the dreamy sounds of composer Ola Gjeilo as well as works by Eric Whitacre and Edward Elgar.

As always, NWAA encourages families to attend with their affordable Youth Ticket Program. Parents and adults looking for a risk-free way to introduce their children to the joys of choral music can bring young guests for free. Youth under age 17 can attend for free when accompanied by a paid adult.

ChoralSounds Northwest is comprised of adults from 18-80+. SilverSounds Northwest is comprised of 60 retired men and women and YouthSounds Northwest is for those under age 18. Together, all these Burien-based choruses are part of Northwest Associated Arts (NWAA), which has developed a loyal and growing following with family-friendly shows that offer much more than the usual "choral concert."





