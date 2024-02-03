Centerstage Theatre to Present New Theatre for Young Audiences Show THE LAST OF THE DRAGONS

Centerstage Theatre will present "The Last of the Dragons" on February 17 (11am and 2pm), 24 (11am and 2pm), and 25 (2pm).

Last of the Dragons is a Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) show. This means that it is a show for kids and general audiences performed by professional, adult actors. In the kingdom of Middlefield, there is a tradition. On a princess' sixteenth birthday, she is tied to a rock, kidnapped by a dragon, rescued by a prince and lives happily ever after. But what happens when the prince is too afraid to fight, the princess wants to do the rescuing by herself, and the dragon is nowhere to be found? Adapted from the story by Edith Nesbit, The Last of the Dragons tells a tale of bravery, intelligence and unexpected friendship.

This production features local actors Ashlyn Bagocius as Princess, Marisa-Clare Hissey as Nurse, Elliott Lovett as Prince, Alex Koerger as Valet, Ted Gentry as King, and Abigail Tsai as Dragon.

Last of the Dragons has been adapted by Kristin Walter and is directed by Tori Dewar. Lighting by Maya Mattson, costumes by Trista Duval, and scenic design and sound by Malene Hundley. Brittany Lael serves as stage manager and props master with Tommy Shin as assistant stage manager.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $15. More details available online at the button below or by phone at (253) 661-1444.

About Centerstage Theatre

Centerstage Theatre has served as a South Sound Arts community feature since 1977, and performed inside the Knutzen Family Theatre on beautiful Dumas Bay since 1998. We employ locally-based professional and semi-professional cast and crew members and believe that theater serves to make change, build community, and expand our collective knowledge base. Centerstage Theatre is committed to enhancing the lives of Western Washington community members by presenting a family-friendly holiday panto each season as well as a full season of theatrical favorites and cutting edge new works.