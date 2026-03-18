Centerstage Theatre Will Present THE 39 STEPS This Spring

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Mix a Hitchcock movie with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python, toss it all on stage right in front of you, and you have The 39 Steps: a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning masterpiece is packed with hilarity, over 150 zany characters, (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), chase scenes, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

Rating: Suggested ages 13+ for mild violence and hilarious inuendo

This production features local actors Jacob Tice as Richard Hannay, Karina Becker as Anabella/Margaret/Pamela, Vince Brady as Clown 1, and Kyle Sinclair as Clown 2.

The 39 Steps is written by the geniuses John Buchan & Patrick Barlow, and is directed by Angela Bayler, who is the Managing Director of Centerstage Theatre as well. Niclas Olson is tech director, Natalie Clark is Set Designer, John Chenault is the lighting designer, props are by Jeffery Swiner-Weaver, stage manager and sound designer is Chelsea “Mo” Moniz with Dean Marshall as assistant stage manager, and Theresa Byrd is a stagehand.

Performances run March 27 - April 19, 2026. The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $40 in advance (online or over the phone) and $43 at the door. Group, Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available.