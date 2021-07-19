Casting Announced For New Muses' SAINT JOAN

New Muses Theatre Company has revealed the full cast for their upcoming production of George Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan. The production will perform in front of a vaccinated-only live audience at the Dukesbay Theater in Tacoma from July 30 thru August 15. The production will be filmed and released for on-demand viewing by non-vaccinated audience members after the conclusion of the live run.

The cast is led by returning company member Cassie Jo Fastabend (New Muses' Lysistrata) in the role of Joan. She will be joined by an exciting ensemble of new and returning actors including David Breyman (Shakespeare in Love at Tacoma Arts Live) as Charles VIII, BEN STAHL (Frankenstein) as the Inquisitor, Eric Cuestas-Thompson (Ghosts) as the Chaplain, and Tacoma theatre mainstay Joseph Grant as Cauchon. The cast also includes Darius Sakui as Dunois, Craig Rock (Miracle on 34th St at Seattle Musical Theater) as the Archbishop, and Alan C. Foster (The Taming of the Shrew with Tol and Smol) as Warwick. Said Managing Artistic Director Niclas Olson, who directs from his own adaptation, "I'm really thrilled by the mix of New Muses veterans and newcomers involved as we return to live performances. They bring a wide range of talent and experience that will turn into something special."

Olson explained that he chose to bring Saint Joan to the stage several years ago. "Throughout our history, whenever we have asked for audience recommendations on future titles Joan has always made an appearance. Sometimes it was one request, sometimes several, but she was always there. As I was setting up our potential slate for this year it seemed like a good time for this particular political thriller to take the stage."

Premiering in 1923, three years after Joan of Arc's canonization by the Roman Catholic Church, Shaw's long preface to the play includes the view that, "There are no villains in the piece. Crime, like disease, is not interesting: it is something to be done away with by general consent, and that is all [there is] about it. It is what men do at their best, with good intentions, and what normal men and women find that they must and will do in spite of their intentions, that really concern us." Often characterized as, "a tragedy without villains," the story of Joan of Arc and her struggle for the soul and sovereignty of France against the backdrop of the Hundred Years War remains relevant and recognizable to this day. Said Olson, "One of the strengths I've discussed in rehearsal is how closely the themes parallel our current times. Switch out a couple words and it could take place anytime in the last couple years."

Saint Joan will run for nine performances from July 30 - August 15 at the Dukesbay Theater (508 6th Ave, Tacoma). Performances will be Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 and Sunday matinees at 2:00. Tickets are $15 and available online at www.NewMuses.com. Seating is limited and advance purchase is highly recommended.

Admission for Saint Joan is limited to vaccinated audience members only and face masks are required. Proof of vaccination will be required for all party members. The production will be filmed and released for on-demand viewing by non-vaccinated audience members after the conclusion of the live run. Please contact the box office with any questions or concerns.