Comedy of Love returns for ONE NIGHT only. I doesn't matter if you are celebrating Valentine's Day, Galentine's or if you just want to laugh, you'll love this is a hilariously fun Valentine's Day improv show.

Our veteran performers use your suggestions to create spontaneous scenes rife with passion, lust, heartbreak and everything in between. Be ready to share your own story of romance, from that awkward first kiss to the goofy wedding story -- you might just see it turned into something hilarious onstage.

Truly an original, this improvisational comedy group was first to perform Theatresports, the trademarked format in which two improv groups "duel" each other for the audience's enjoyment. The result is a fast-paced, witty exchange that has the potential to leave you crying with laughter. From its home at the Market Theater in Seattle's Historic Pike Place Market, Unexpected Productions has created well over 200 original shows. Nationally acclaimed for the quality of its performances, UP Improv often attracts celebrity guest and teachers. Improv classes are held quarterly with 7 levels, and the group also hosts the International Festival of Improvisation every year, now in its 24th year.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/30OCqv3





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You